Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 19-21

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
From farmers’ markets to Oktoberfest celebrations, it shaping up to be a great weekend to get outside. (Want more Oktoberfest events? Check out our round-up here.)
There are plenty of other markets to check out, too. There’s the Denver Street Fairs, the It’s Fall Y’all event in the Santa Fe Art District, a Fall Horseshoe Market at Regis University, and a night market at Civic Center Park.
Other notable events include the Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns at Hudson Gardens and a performance of Romeo and Juliet at Ratio Beerworks.
Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Worth the Trip
Saturday: *Rock Cut Estes Park 5k. Rock Cut Brewing Co., 390 W. Riverside Drive, Estes Park. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (race and free beer), $62.83 (race, beer and t-shirt).
Saturday: *Evergreen Oktoberfest. Buchanan Park Recreation Center, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen. Noon-4 p.m. $5 (guests ages 4-14), $15 (guests ages 15 and older).
Saturday: *Longmont Oktoberfest. Thompson Park, 920 4th Ave., Longmont. Noon-7 p.m. $32.80 (general admission), $107 (VIP pass).
Sunday: *Oktoberfest Sprint Triathlon. Union Reservoir, 461 County Road 26, Longmont. 6:30-11:15 a.m. $120-$150 (depending on race).
Sunday: *Red Bull Outrun The Lift. Eldora Mountain Resort,2861 Eldora Ski Road, Nederland. 11 a.m. $25.
All weekend: *2025 Oktoberfest Hop Crawler. Pick up medal and glass at Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, 78841 US-40, Winter Park, event takes place at five breweries across Winter Park/Fraser Valley. Times vary by brewery. $36.52 (includes medal, 10 oz pour at each brewery and a pint glass).
All weekend: Breckenridge Film Festival. 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday). $60-$275.
Friday, Sept. 19
Just for fun
Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.
*Civic Center Night Market. Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave. 5-10 p.m. No cover.
*Groove & Give — Silent Disco and Clothing Drive. 9 + Co. Park, 4116 E. Ninth Ave. 5:30-8:30 p.m. No cover.
Thrift, Sip, and Sell: Denver Girl's Club x Crossroads Trading. Crossroads Trading, 51 Broadway. 6-8 p.m. No cover.
Fall Festival. Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel, 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree. 6-9 p.m. No cover.
*Pirate Night. E.B. Rains Jr Memorial Park, 11801 Community Center Drive, Northglenn. 6-10 p.m. No cover.
*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.
13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Starting at $19.99.
Kids and family
Beyond the Hive: Discovering Colorado’s Bees. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.
*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.
*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns Opening Night. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 7-10 p.m. $9.99 (children ages 3-12), $19.99 (guests ages 13 and older).
Comedy and theater
Jeff Garlin. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $30-$40.
*Movie in the Park. Platt Park, 1500 S. Logan Street. 7 p.m. Free.
Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 7 p.m. $59.
SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 7:30 p.m. $17-$42.
Greg Fitzsimmons. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28-$38.
Kyle Kinane. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 8 p.m. Prices vary.
Art, culture, and media
Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).
Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Finding Currents and Topographies of Being. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Museo es tu Casa. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-6 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 12 and under), $5 (students, artists, military members and seniors), $8 (adults).
D’art Gallery West: Ben Perea Denver’s Rock History, The Rolling Stones! 1981 Folsom Field. D’Art 360 Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-9 p.m. Free.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.
Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend One. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 2 p.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three day beer hall VIP pass).
Music and nightlife
*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.
*Denver Municipal Band. Platt Park, 1500 S. Logan Street. 5:30 p.m. Free.
*Atmosphere & Friends. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.
*Moontricks with Shuj Roswell. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seating), $42.28 (VIP).
Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra Presents Latin Rhythms. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 7:30 p.m. $10 (children ages 12 and under), $22 (military, students, seniors), $26-$32 (adults).
Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.
Sports and fitness
*Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Just for fun
Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.
Fall Horseshoe Market 2025. Regis University, 3333 Regis Blvd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.
*The Denver Street Fairs, It’s Fall Y’all. Santa Fe Art District, 1100 W. 11th Ave. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.
DAWG Community Clean Up with Restaurant Olivia. Restaurant Olivia, 290 S. Downing St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.
*Paws With Pride 2025. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
Oktoberfest Themed Trivia. Max Tapps, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch. 7-9 p.m. No cover.
*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 7-10 p.m. $9.99 (children ages 3-12), $19.99 (guests ages 13 and older).
*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.
13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $24.99.
Kids and family
*Market in the Park. The Aurora Highlands, 23730 E. 41st Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. All ages.
*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required. All ages.
Beyond the Hive: Discovering Colorado’s Bees. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.
*First Responders Fun Fest. The Vistas at Park Meadows, 8401 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. All ages.
Comedy and theater
Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $47.20
SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 6 p.m. $17-$42.
Jeff Garlin. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $30-$40.
Normal Gossip Live. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Greg Fitzsimmons. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28-$38.
Ron White. Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.
Art, culture, and media
Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).
Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).
Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Finding Currents and Topographies of Being. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
D’art Gallery West: Ben Perea Denver’s Rock History, The Rolling Stones! 1981 Folsom Field. D’Art 360 Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free.
Museo es tu Casa. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 12 and under), $5 (students, artists, military members and seniors), $8 (adults).
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
High Altitude Baking. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.
Hop Festival. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Prices vary by age (must purchase corn maze admission and $12 Hop Festival add-on). Advanced registration required.
Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend One. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three day beer hall VIP pass).
*Cherry Creektoberfest. Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North, between First and Second avenues. Noon-9 p.m. No cover.
Twotoberfest. Two22 Brew, 4550 S. Reservoir Road, Centennial. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.
Oktoberfest. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.
LandLockedtoberfest. LandLocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.
Givetoberfest Stein Holding Competition. Lady Justice Brewing, 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. 2 p.m. Free (to attend), $25 (to compete). Advanced registration required to compete.
Italian Regional Cooking: Tuscany. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.
Music and nightlife
*Jamming on the Jetty. Sloan’s Lake Jetty, north side of Sloan’s Lake, 2400 Sheridan Blvd. 1-8 p.m. Free.
*Rez Metal. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seating), $42.28 (VIP).
Tate McRae. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
*Tipper. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.
Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.
Sports and fitness
*Snowshape: Stability. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 a.m. $11.50.
*Boulder Peace Weekened Festival - Long Peace Walk. Starting at People’s Crossing, 101 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free.
Rescue Puppy Yoga. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 10:30 a.m.-noon. $30. Advanced registration required.
Yoga for Runners Workshop. YogaSix at Northfield, 8216 E. Northfield Blvd., Unit 1330. Noon-1:30 p.m. $20.
*Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.
*Dallas FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 6:30 p.m.
*CU Buffs vs. Wyoming Cowboys. Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Ave., Boulder, or watch on ESPN. 8:15 p.m. Prices vary.
Sunday, Sept. 21
Just for fun
Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.
*Sloan's Lake Park Foundation Clean Up. South side of Sloan’s Lake by playground, 4379 W. 17th Ave. 10-11:30 a.m. Free.
Denver’s Community Pop-up Market. 3899 Jackson St., Building 4. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.
*The Denver Street Fairs, It’s Fall Y’all. Santa Fe Art District, 1100 W. 11th Ave. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. No cover.
*Denver BAZAAR's Vinyl & Vendors. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.
*Boulder Peace Weekened Festival - Short Peace Walk, Peace Ceremony and Peace Feast & Dance. Boulder Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder (walk), Central Park at the Bandshell, 1236 Canyon Blvd., Boulder (ceremony, feast and dance). 4:30-5:30 p.m. (walk), 5:30-7 p.m. (ceremony) and 7-9 p.m. (feast and dance). Free.
Jillith Fair: A Celebration of Life for Jill Sobule — 2025 Neustadt JAAMM Festival. Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 6-8 p.m. $10-$20. Advanced registration required.
*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.
13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Starting at $19.99.
Kids and family
Low Sensory Mornings. Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water St. Starting at 8:30 a.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $22.99 (ages 3-11), $27.99 (seniors ages 65 and older), $28.99 (guests ages 12-64).
Beyond the Hive: Discovering Colorado’s Bees. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.
*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.
Museo es tu Casa. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 12 and under), $5 (students, artists, military members and seniors), $8 (adults).
Comedy and theater
Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. Starting at $53.10.
SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 2 p.m. $17-$42.
MC Workshop with Janae Burris. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 2:30 p.m. $60.
Shakesbeer Presents: Romeo & Juliet. Ratio Beerworks - Overland, 2030 S. Cherokee St. 4-6:30 p.m. Free.
Jon Polar Bear Gonzalez. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $28-$39.
Aaron Weber. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:15 p.m. $25-$35.
Art, culture, and media
Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).
Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
D’art Gallery West: Ben Perea Denver’s Rock History, The Rolling Stones! 1981 Folsom Field. D’Art 360 Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
Eat and drink
*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.
*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend One. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three day beer hall VIP pass).
*Cherry Creektoberfest. Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North, between First and Second avenues. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.
Music and nightlife
*Pasar Southeast Asia. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 5 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.
*Tipper. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.
Sports and fitness
*Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 630 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.
*Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos. Watch on CBS/Paramount+. Starting at 2:05 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche vs. Utah Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.