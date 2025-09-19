Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 19-21

Get out and enjoy the nice weather.

Things to do in Denver

Grow Local Colorado volunteers wash apples they gleaned from local yards before they're pressed into cider. Sept. 23, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

From farmers’ markets to Oktoberfest celebrations, it shaping up to be a great weekend to get outside. (Want more Oktoberfest events? Check out our round-up here.)

There are plenty of other markets to check out, too. There’s the Denver Street Fairs, the It’s Fall Y’all event in the Santa Fe Art District, a Fall Horseshoe Market at Regis University, and a night market at Civic Center Park.

Other notable events include the Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns at Hudson Gardens and a performance of Romeo and Juliet at Ratio Beerworks.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *Rock Cut Estes Park 5k. Rock Cut Brewing Co., 390 W. Riverside Drive, Estes Park. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (race and free beer), $62.83 (race, beer and t-shirt).

Saturday: *Evergreen Oktoberfest. Buchanan Park Recreation Center, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen. Noon-4 p.m. $5 (guests ages 4-14), $15 (guests ages 15 and older).

Saturday: *Longmont Oktoberfest. Thompson Park, 920 4th Ave., Longmont. Noon-7 p.m. $32.80 (general admission), $107 (VIP pass).

Sunday: *Oktoberfest Sprint Triathlon. Union Reservoir, 461 County Road 26, Longmont. 6:30-11:15 a.m. $120-$150 (depending on race).

Sunday: *Red Bull Outrun The Lift. Eldora Mountain Resort,2861 Eldora Ski Road, Nederland. 11 a.m. $25.

All weekend: *2025 Oktoberfest Hop Crawler. Pick up medal and glass at Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, 78841 US-40, Winter Park, event takes place at five breweries across Winter Park/Fraser Valley. Times vary by brewery. $36.52 (includes medal, 10 oz pour at each brewery and a pint glass).

All weekend: Breckenridge Film Festival. 150 W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday). $60-$275.

Friday, Sept. 19

Just for fun

Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.

*Civic Center Night Market. Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave. 5-10 p.m. No cover.

*Groove & Give — Silent Disco and Clothing Drive. 9 + Co. Park, 4116 E. Ninth Ave. 5:30-8:30 p.m. No cover.

Thrift, Sip, and Sell: Denver Girl's Club x Crossroads Trading. Crossroads Trading, 51 Broadway. 6-8 p.m. No cover.

Fall Festival. Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel, 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

*Pirate Night. E.B. Rains Jr Memorial Park, 11801 Community Center Drive, Northglenn. 6-10 p.m. No cover.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Starting at $19.99.

Kids and family

Beyond the Hive: Discovering Colorado’s Bees. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns Opening Night. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 7-10 p.m. $9.99 (children ages 3-12), $19.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

Comedy and theater

Jeff Garlin. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $30-$40.

*Movie in the Park. Platt Park, 1500 S. Logan Street. 7 p.m. Free.

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 7 p.m. $59.

SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 7:30 p.m. $17-$42.

Greg Fitzsimmons. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28-$38.

Kyle Kinane. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Art, culture, and media

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Finding Currents and Topographies of Being. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Museo es tu Casa. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-6 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 12 and under), $5 (students, artists, military members and seniors), $8 (adults).

D’art Gallery West: Ben Perea Denver’s Rock History, The Rolling Stones! 1981 Folsom Field. D’Art 360 Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend One. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 2 p.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three day beer hall VIP pass).

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Denver Municipal Band. Platt Park, 1500 S. Logan Street. 5:30 p.m. Free.

*Atmosphere & Friends. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Moontricks with Shuj Roswell. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seating), $42.28 (VIP).

Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra Presents Latin Rhythms. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 7:30 p.m. $10 (children ages 12 and under), $22 (military, students, seniors), $26-$32 (adults).

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Sept. 20

Just for fun

Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.

Fall Horseshoe Market 2025. Regis University, 3333 Regis Blvd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

*The Denver Street Fairs, It’s Fall Y’all. Santa Fe Art District, 1100 W. 11th Ave. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

DAWG Community Clean Up with Restaurant Olivia. Restaurant Olivia, 290 S. Downing St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Paws With Pride 2025. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

Oktoberfest Themed Trivia. Max Tapps, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch. 7-9 p.m. No cover.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 7-10 p.m. $9.99 (children ages 3-12), $19.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $24.99.

Kids and family

*Market in the Park. The Aurora Highlands, 23730 E. 41st Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. All ages.

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required. All ages.

Beyond the Hive: Discovering Colorado’s Bees. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

*First Responders Fun Fest. The Vistas at Park Meadows, 8401 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at $47.20

SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 6 p.m. $17-$42.

Jeff Garlin. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $30-$40.

Normal Gossip Live. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Greg Fitzsimmons. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28-$38.

Ron White. Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Art, culture, and media

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Expedition 1776: The Journey of Domínguez & Escalante. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $15 (adults).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Finding Currents and Topographies of Being. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

D’art Gallery West: Ben Perea Denver’s Rock History, The Rolling Stones! 1981 Folsom Field. D’Art 360 Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Museo es tu Casa. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 12 and under), $5 (students, artists, military members and seniors), $8 (adults).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

High Altitude Baking. Stir to Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Hop Festival. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Prices vary by age (must purchase corn maze admission and $12 Hop Festival add-on). Advanced registration required.

Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend One. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three day beer hall VIP pass).

*Cherry Creektoberfest. Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North, between First and Second avenues. Noon-9 p.m. No cover.

Twotoberfest. Two22 Brew, 4550 S. Reservoir Road, Centennial. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Oktoberfest. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

LandLockedtoberfest. LandLocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Givetoberfest Stein Holding Competition. Lady Justice Brewing, 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. 2 p.m. Free (to attend), $25 (to compete). Advanced registration required to compete.

Italian Regional Cooking: Tuscany. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Jamming on the Jetty. Sloan’s Lake Jetty, north side of Sloan’s Lake, 2400 Sheridan Blvd. 1-8 p.m. Free.

*Rez Metal. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seating), $42.28 (VIP).

Tate McRae. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Tipper. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Snowshape: Stability. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 a.m. $11.50.

*Boulder Peace Weekened Festival - Long Peace Walk. Starting at People’s Crossing, 101 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free.

Rescue Puppy Yoga. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 10:30 a.m.-noon. $30. Advanced registration required.

Yoga for Runners Workshop. YogaSix at Northfield, 8216 E. Northfield Blvd., Unit 1330. Noon-1:30 p.m. $20.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.

*Dallas FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 6:30 p.m.

*CU Buffs vs. Wyoming Cowboys. Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Ave., Boulder, or watch on ESPN. 8:15 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Sept. 21

Just for fun

Neustadt JAAMM Festival. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahlia St. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (bookstore and art gallery). Free.

*Sloan's Lake Park Foundation Clean Up. South side of Sloan’s Lake by playground, 4379 W. 17th Ave. 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Denver’s Community Pop-up Market. 3899 Jackson St., Building 4. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*The Denver Street Fairs, It’s Fall Y’all. Santa Fe Art District, 1100 W. 11th Ave. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. No cover.

*Denver BAZAAR's Vinyl & Vendors. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.

*Boulder Peace Weekened Festival - Short Peace Walk, Peace Ceremony and Peace Feast & Dance. Boulder Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder (walk), Central Park at the Bandshell, 1236 Canyon Blvd., Boulder (ceremony, feast and dance). 4:30-5:30 p.m. (walk), 5:30-7 p.m. (ceremony) and 7-9 p.m. (feast and dance). Free.

Jillith Fair: A Celebration of Life for Jill Sobule — 2025 Neustadt JAAMM Festival. Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 6-8 p.m. $10-$20. Advanced registration required.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7-11 p.m. $19-$48.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Starting at $19.99.

Kids and family

Low Sensory Mornings. Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water St. Starting at 8:30 a.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $22.99 (ages 3-11), $27.99 (seniors ages 65 and older), $28.99 (guests ages 12-64).

Beyond the Hive: Discovering Colorado’s Bees. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

Museo es tu Casa. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 12 and under), $5 (students, artists, military members and seniors), $8 (adults).

Comedy and theater

Sweet & Lucky: Echo. DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park, 407 S. Broadway. 1:30 p.m. Starting at $53.10.

SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 2 p.m. $17-$42.

MC Workshop with Janae Burris. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 2:30 p.m. $60.

Shakesbeer Presents: Romeo & Juliet. Ratio Beerworks - Overland, 2030 S. Cherokee St. 4-6:30 p.m. Free.

Jon Polar Bear Gonzalez. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $28-$39.

Aaron Weber. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:15 p.m. $25-$35.

Art, culture, and media

Ms. Destiny. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and under), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (guests ages 19-59).

Ink & Thread. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

D’art Gallery West: Ben Perea Denver’s Rock History, The Rolling Stones! 1981 Folsom Field. D’Art 360 Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Denver Oktoberfest - Weekend One. Denver’s Ballpark District, along Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd streets. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover (general admission), $100-160 (single day beer hall VIP pass), $220 (three day beer hall VIP pass).

*Cherry Creektoberfest. Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North, between First and Second avenues. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Pasar Southeast Asia. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 5 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

*Tipper. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Angels. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 630 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.

*Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos. Watch on CBS/Paramount+. Starting at 2:05 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Utah Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.