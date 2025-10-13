Hear from ‘The Buffalo Hunter Hunter’ author Stephen Graham Jones at the third annual DenverFright

Greetings ghouls!

Denverite is excited to announce that author Stephen Graham Jones is joining us at the Bug Theatre for the third annual "DenverFright: Tales of the Strange and Unusual with Denverite."

Jones, a Blackfeet author, has written dozens of books, including "The Only Good Indians," "I Was a Teenage Slasher" and "The Buffalo Hunter Hunter." He's also the Ineva Baldwin Professor of English at the University of Colorado.

Also taking the candle-lit stage with us is Phil Goodstein, Denver historian, author and retired ghost tour host.

We'll chat with Teague Bohlen, author of "Escaping Denver," about DIA conspiracy theories, and hear a new, personal scary story.

And last but not least, the Denver Zoo will be bringing a VIP guest who may look cuddly, but has a dark side. Start speculating on this fearsome figure now.

Who's! That! Zoo animal! (It's a sloth.)

There are still tickets available for both nights of DenverFright. Both shows feature the same lineup, so you won't miss a thing whichever eerie evening you choose.

See you there. Boo!

The third annual "DenverFright: Tales of the Strange and Unusual with Denverite" is a two-night affair, with shows from 7:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21, and Wednesday, Oct. 22, at the Bug Theatre. Tickets cost $13 plus fees. Buy now.