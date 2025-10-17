What you’ll find at the Biennial of the Americas, now in full swing

The celebration of the culture of the Americas runs until Oct. 26.

Artist Jonathan Saiz stands in his "Candy Store" installation for the Biennial of the Americas at downtown's Writer Square. Oct. 15, 2025.

This year’s Biennial of the Americas launched Wednesday night and is open until Oct. 26, spreading a celebration of the culture of the Americas across seven vacant storefronts in downtown Denver.

There’s a clothing store in what used to be a Subway, an art exhibit in an old real-estate office and another art exhibit in an old jewelry store, all of them part of the Writer Square area.

“It’s kind of the fun that comes when you go into new and different spaces, and you get to let the spaces speak to your point for themselves,” said FloraJane DiRenzo, executive director of the nonprofit behind the event.

The Biennial of the Americas has taken over downtown's Writer Square. Oct. 15, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The celebration of international culture was founded in Denver 15 years ago. This year, the focus is hyperlocal, due in part to the difficulties of obtaining visas and making international visitors feel safe in the U.S. under the Trump administration.

Also in the mix is a multisensory mezcal experience in an old cigar shop. The exhibit was created based on the available space and the lingering smell of the tobacco.

Bobby LeFebre's "Sabor Ancestral" mezcal bar installation for the Biennial of the Americas, at downtown's Writer Square. Oct. 15, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

“The smell naturally was reminiscent of mezcal bars we had been to in Mexico City,” DiRenzo said.

The Biennial also partnered with Denver Digerati, a local nonprofit, to put on the art installation “Despídete de Todos.” It’s an extension of a film, “Aferrado,” by Estben Azuela.

It’s set in Mexico in the 1990s, when the North American Free Trade Agreement was dramatically changing life in Mexico and its relationship with the U.S.

Esteban Azuela stands in the light of a projector in his installation for the Biennial of the Americas at downtown's Writer Square. Oct. 15, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The art installation tells the story of everyday televised violence and different versions of consumption.

“These are fragmented pieces of memories of the character. It's like a fragmented world of his memories,” Azuela said.

The installation includes art projected onto car doors, walls and seemingly into midair.

Video is projected onto a car hood and a piece of sheet metal for Esteban Azuela's installation for the Biennial of the Americas at downtown's Writer Square. Oct. 15, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Next to “Despidete de Todos” is a bright pink storefront. Some might remember when it was a Subway, but now the shop is a store for people to buy clothing mostly from Mexican brands and designers.

Proprietors Gabby Sanchez and Anna Gonzalez own a storefront in Mexico City, where they sell merchandise from their brand, GAG. They brought some of their bags, alongside items from 30 other brands, to Writer Square.

Bags, clothing and accessories for sale at the M68 fashion shop at the Biennial of the Americas' takeover of downtown's Writer Square. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Two former pilates studios were transformed for the Biennial, too. One became a “liberation movement space,” and another into a reading room. The reading room is full of grass installed by artists, and according to DiRenzo, it’s meant to be a reflection space.

"It's been magically transformed now into a space that I think calls for a different kind of behavior and opportunity for reflection in a way that you only can build with fresh nature,” DiRenzo said.

There’s also a cantina where people can buy empanadas and drinks.

Ren Cannon's grassy installation for Biennial of the Americas at downtown's Writer Square. Oct. 15, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Another space is taken over by local artist Jonathan Saiz, who worked with 22 other local artists. Saiz miniaturized their art and put it up in a candy shop-style store. There are around 2,000 pieces for people to shop.

“Some of them are $20, the most expensive is $100, which is a pretty great entry point,” Saiz said.

Tiny artwork by Memphis Milanoish and others for sale in Jonathan Saiz's "Candy Store" installation for the Biennial of the Americas at downtown's Writer Square. Oct. 15, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Tiny art by Erin McAllister for sale in Jonathan Saiz's "Candy Store" installation for the Biennial of the Americas at downtown's Writer Square. Oct. 15, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Tiny artwork for sale in Jonathan Saiz's "Candy Store" installation for the Biennial of the Americas at downtown's Writer Square. Oct. 15, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Party on the Plaza

On Saturday, Oct. 18, there will be the “Party on the Plaza” from 2-10 p.m. Expect four local DJs, two local bands and a variety of family activities. The party is free and open to the public.

According to Bruce Trujillo, a board member for the Biennial, while all the artists for the Saturday event are local, they still capture the international spirit of the event.

“I think it really showcases where the Biennial is based out of what we're able to do here in Denver, and also the people that have chosen Denver as their home,” Trujillo said. “So I think it really showcases what the Biennial is year-round.”