Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 17-19

Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
Pumpkins, witches and ghosts, oh my!
This weekend is full of Halloween and fall events, ranging from an Adulti-Verse Howl-O-Ween Meow Wolf and Boo at the Denver Zoo to a Witch Paddle at Chatfield Reservoir, a pumpkin festival at Four Mile Historic Park and Fall Fest along Tennyson Street. There are also a handful of haunted houses worth checking out.
If you’re looking to get out of Denver, Colorado Springs is hosting the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival and a Witches, Warlocks & Ghouls Ride through the Springs’ downtown area.
Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Worth the Trip
Saturday: *Witches, Warlocks & Ghouls Ride. Through downtown Colorado Springs. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Donation-based.
Saturday and Sunday: First Annual Laurel Fest. Stages throughout Fort Collins. 5:30-11:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 2-8:15 p.m. (Sunday). $45.
All weekend: Autumnfest Train. Georgetown Loop Railroad, Devil’s Gate Depot, 646 Loop Drive, Georgetown, and Silver Plume Depot, 825 Railroad Ave., Silver Plume. 10 a.m.-3:50 p.m. Free (children ages 12 months and under), $34 (children ages 1-10), $40 (guests ages 11 and older). Advanced registration required.
All weekend: *Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival. Colorado College, 825 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, or online. Times vary. $25 (Saturday after dark), $50 (opening night), $65 (Saturday or Sunday), $75 (five films), $300 (full festival pass).
Friday, Oct. 17
Just for fun
Whale of a Used Book Sale. Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.
Cowork with Denver Girlies. HomeDog, 1710 S. Broadway. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $23.18
*Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).
Adulti-Verse Howl-O-Ween. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 5-9 p.m. Free (Portal Pass holders), $46-$61.
Pop Culture Art & Cosplay Expo: Denver. Sheraton Denver Tech Center, 7007 S. Clinton St., Greenwood Village. 6-9 p.m. Free.
Flashlight Tours: After Hours Mystery. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 6:30 p.m. $10 (members, children ages 12 and under), $12 (non-members, children ages 12 and under), $15 (members, adults), $18 (non-members, adults). Advance registration recommended.
*Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 5:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $29-$34. Advanced registration required.
Denver Clayroom Grand Opening. 1553 Platte St., Unit C100. 6-10 p.m. No cover.
Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. 6-10 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).
13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-11:45 p.m. Starting at $36.99.
The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 6:30 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $41.99.
Kids and family
*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.
*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.
Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended. All ages.
*Boo at the Zoo. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $18.90-21 (youth), $25.20-$28 (adults and seniors). All ages.
*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-10:30 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older). All ages.
Comedy and theater
Michael Yo. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. $25-$30.
Cult of Cthulhu. Ratio Beer Works – Overland, 2030 S. Cherokee St. 7:30 p.m. $27.50 (general admission), $38.50 (VIP).
Nice Work If You Can Get It. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 7:30 p.m. $55-$79.
JR De Guzman. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. $32-$42.
*Spooky Cinema in The Sky: The Exorcism of Emily Rose. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25 (includes popcorn, access to pool and film screening). Advanced registration recommended.
The Roast of Halloween. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:15 p.m. $18.
Art, culture, and media
Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).
38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).
The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).
Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.
Music and nightlife
Boulder Roots Music Fest. Various venues throughout Boulder. 9 a.m.-11 p.m. $20 (late night), $57 (three-day pass for students), $82 (single day) $123-$220 (three-day pass).
*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.
*Parcels. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
LTG. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 8 p.m. $30.63.
LANCO. The Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway. 8 p.m. $30.05.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Just for fun
*International Archaeology Day. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre Lower South Lot 2, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. No cover. All ages.
*Market in the Park. The Aurora Highlands, 23730 E. 41st Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. All ages.
*Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2025. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (ages 3 and under), $15 (ages 4-12), $25 (adults).
Whale of a Used Book Sale. Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.
YMCA Community Craft Fair. University Hills YMCA, 3901 E. Yale Ave. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
*Tennyson Fall Fest. Along Tennyson Street from West 41st to West 43rd avenues. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (includes pet parade, live music and more than 100 vendors).
*Fall Carnival. RMMA Terminal and Patio, 11755 Airport Way, Broomfield. 10 a.m.-midnight. Free.
Bridal Bash. Flatiron Crossings, 1 W. Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
Mimosa Class - Pumpkin Field Painting Class. Sipping N’ Painting Highland, 1331 W. 38th Ave. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $32.65.
*The Northfield Street Fairs, Handmade Harvest Festival. 1234 Main St. and along Main Street from 46th to 48th avenues. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.
Pop Culture Art & Cosplay Expo: Denver. Sheraton Denver Tech Center, 7007 S. Clinton St., Greenwood Village. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.
*Westy Fest. Westminster City Park, 10455 N. Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster. Noon-8 p.m. Free.
Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-10 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).
Flashlight Tours: After Hours Mystery. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $10 (members, children ages 12 and under), $12 (non-members, children ages 12 and under), $15 (members, adults), $18 (non-members, adults). Advance registration recommended.
Keep Indies Alive: A Petals & Pages Party. Petals & Pages of Denver, 956 Santa Fe Drive. 6-8 p.m. Pay what you can.
13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 6-11:45 p.m. Starting at $36.99.
*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-11 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).
The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 6:30 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $41.99.
*Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 8:45 p.m. $29-$34. Advanced registration required.
Kids and family
*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.
Bug-A-Boo Trick-Or-Treating and Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.
*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.
The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of The Beatles + More for Kids. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 11 a.m. $28.82.
Treat Street. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10 (in advance), $12 (day of). All ages.
Comedy and theater
Nice Work If You Can Get It. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $47-$79.
SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 2 p.m. $17-$42.
Michael Yo. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $25-$30.
Cult of Cthulhu. Ratio Beer Works – Overland, 2030 S. Cherokee St. 7:30 p.m. $27.50 (general admission), $38.50 (VIP).
JR De Guzman. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. $32-$42.
Art, culture, and media
Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).
38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).
The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).
Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Flatstock: An Exhibition of Contemporary Poster Art. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*Golden FestiFall. Parfet Park, 719 10th St., Golden. 1-4 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $15 (ages 6-12), $20 (non-alcohol/food ticket only), $40 (all assess, includes 25 beer sampling tickets).
Music and nightlife
Boulder Roots Music Fest. Various venues throughout Boulder. 11 a.m.-10:45 p.m. $20 (late night), $57 (three-day pass for students), $82 (single day) $123-$220 (three-day pass).
*Rezz. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.
SG Lewis. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. $49.95.
Sports and fitness
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
*2025 Witch Paddle. Chatfield State Park Swimbeach, 11500 N. Roxborough Park Road, Littleton. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. $65.
*Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ATL or KTVD. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
*Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Sunday, Oct. 19
Just for fun
*Fall Festival featuring Creepy Crawlies Around the Rock. Festival Park, 300 Second St., Castle Rock. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
The Hobby Source Grand Re-Opening Celebration. The Hobby Source, 4242 S. Broadway, Englewood. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.
*Cloud 9 Fallfest. Cloud 9 Park, 4116 E. 9th Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.
Fall Family Fun Day and Whale of a Used Book Sale. Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.
*Larimer Square BAZAAR. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. Noon-1 p.m. No cover.
*Painted Planes & Pumpkins. Wings Over the Rockies - Exploration of Flight, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood. Noon-4 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $10.95 (guests ages 65 and older, military and veterans), $12.95 (ages 17-64).
Denver Bridal & Wedding Expo. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. Noon-5 p.m. Free (when registered in advance), $10 (at the door).
*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.
Pop Culture Art & Cosplay Expo: Denver. Sheraton Denver Tech Center, 7007 S. Clinton St., Greenwood Village. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-9 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).
Over The Moon Disco Workshop. Poka Lola, 1850 Wazee St. 1-3 p.m. $65 (includes materials and one cocktails).
*Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 5:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $29-$34.
Flashlight Tours: After Hours Mystery. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 6 p.m. $10 (members, children ages 12 and under), $12 (non-members, children ages 12 and under), $15 (members, adults), $18 (non-members, adults). Advance registration recommended.
13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 6-9:45 p.m. Starting at $32.99.
Cult of Cthulhu: The Summoning - A Halloween Party. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 6-9 p.m. $40.
*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).
The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 7-10 p.m. Starting at $36.99.
Kids and family
*Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2025. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (ages 3 and under), $15 (ages 4-12), $25 (adults). All ages.
Bug-A-Boo Trick-Or-Treating and Spiders Around the World . Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.
*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.
*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.
*Red Rocks Children's Book Launch. Red Rocks Trading Post, 17900 Trading Post Road, Morrison. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. All ages.
Treat Street. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10 (in advance), $12 (day of). All ages.
Comedy and theater
Nice Work If You Can Get It. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. $47-$67.
Michael Yo. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $15-$20.
Zac Maas. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.
Art, culture, and media
Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).
Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).
The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).
Flatstock: An Exhibition of Contemporary Poster Art. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.
Eat and drink
*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.
Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
Music and nightlife
Boulder Roots Music Fest. Various venues throughout Boulder. 11 a.m.-6:15 p.m. $20 (late night), $57 (three-day pass for students), $82 (single day) $123-$220 (three-day pass).
4th Annual Fortissimo Benefit Show. The Local Drive at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Noon-2 p.m. Free.
*Rezz. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5 p.m. Prices vary.
Patrick Wolf. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 7:30 p.m. $36.82.
Sports and fitness
*F1 Race & F1 Movie Viewing Party. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. Noon-8 p.m. Free (general admission), $175 (VIP).
Denver Broncos Watch Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 2 p.m. No cover.
*New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on CBS. 2:05 p.m. Prices vary.