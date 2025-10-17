Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 17-19

Plenty of Halloweeny festivities to enjoy.

Things to do in Denver

Homemade ghouls in front of Johnny Lee Sandoval's Mar Lee home, Oct. 27, 2018.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Pumpkins, witches and ghosts, oh my!

This weekend is full of Halloween and fall events, ranging from an Adulti-Verse Howl-O-Ween Meow Wolf and Boo at the Denver Zoo to a Witch Paddle at Chatfield Reservoir, a pumpkin festival at Four Mile Historic Park and Fall Fest along Tennyson Street. There are also a handful of haunted houses worth checking out.

If you’re looking to get out of Denver, Colorado Springs is hosting the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival and a Witches, Warlocks & Ghouls Ride through the Springs’ downtown area.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *Witches, Warlocks & Ghouls Ride. Through downtown Colorado Springs. 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Donation-based.

Saturday and Sunday: First Annual Laurel Fest. Stages throughout Fort Collins. 5:30-11:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 2-8:15 p.m. (Sunday). $45.

All weekend: Autumnfest Train. Georgetown Loop Railroad, Devil’s Gate Depot, 646 Loop Drive, Georgetown, and Silver Plume Depot, 825 Railroad Ave., Silver Plume. 10 a.m.-3:50 p.m. Free (children ages 12 months and under), $34 (children ages 1-10), $40 (guests ages 11 and older). Advanced registration required.

All weekend: *Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival. Colorado College, 825 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, or online. Times vary. $25 (Saturday after dark), $50 (opening night), $65 (Saturday or Sunday), $75 (five films), $300 (full festival pass).

Friday, Oct. 17

Just for fun

Whale of a Used Book Sale. Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Cowork with Denver Girlies. HomeDog, 1710 S. Broadway. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $23.18

*Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

Adulti-Verse Howl-O-Ween. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 5-9 p.m. Free (Portal Pass holders), $46-$61.

Pop Culture Art & Cosplay Expo: Denver. Sheraton Denver Tech Center, 7007 S. Clinton St., Greenwood Village. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Flashlight Tours: After Hours Mystery. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 6:30 p.m. $10 (members, children ages 12 and under), $12 (non-members, children ages 12 and under), $15 (members, adults), $18 (non-members, adults). Advance registration recommended.

*Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 5:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $29-$34. Advanced registration required.

Denver Clayroom Grand Opening. 1553 Platte St., Unit C100. 6-10 p.m. No cover.

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. 6-10 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-11:45 p.m. Starting at $36.99.

The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 6:30 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $41.99.

Kids and family

*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended. All ages.

*Boo at the Zoo. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $18.90-21 (youth), $25.20-$28 (adults and seniors). All ages.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-10:30 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Michael Yo. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. $25-$30.

Cult of Cthulhu. Ratio Beer Works – Overland, 2030 S. Cherokee St. 7:30 p.m. $27.50 (general admission), $38.50 (VIP).

Nice Work If You Can Get It. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 7:30 p.m. $55-$79.

JR De Guzman. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. $32-$42.

*Spooky Cinema in The Sky: The Exorcism of Emily Rose. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25 (includes popcorn, access to pool and film screening). Advanced registration recommended.

The Roast of Halloween. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:15 p.m. $18.

Art, culture, and media

Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).

38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

Boulder Roots Music Fest. Various venues throughout Boulder. 9 a.m.-11 p.m. $20 (late night), $57 (three-day pass for students), $82 (single day) $123-$220 (three-day pass).

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Parcels. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

LTG. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 8 p.m. $30.63.

LANCO. The Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway. 8 p.m. $30.05.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Just for fun

*International Archaeology Day. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre Lower South Lot 2, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. No cover. All ages.

*Market in the Park. The Aurora Highlands, 23730 E. 41st Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. All ages.

*Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2025. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (ages 3 and under), $15 (ages 4-12), $25 (adults).

Whale of a Used Book Sale. Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

YMCA Community Craft Fair. University Hills YMCA, 3901 E. Yale Ave. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Tennyson Fall Fest. Along Tennyson Street from West 41st to West 43rd avenues. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (includes pet parade, live music and more than 100 vendors).

*Fall Carnival. RMMA Terminal and Patio, 11755 Airport Way, Broomfield. 10 a.m.-midnight. Free.

Bridal Bash. Flatiron Crossings, 1 W. Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

Mimosa Class - Pumpkin Field Painting Class. Sipping N’ Painting Highland, 1331 W. 38th Ave. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $32.65.

*The Northfield Street Fairs, Handmade Harvest Festival. 1234 Main St. and along Main Street from 46th to 48th avenues. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

Pop Culture Art & Cosplay Expo: Denver. Sheraton Denver Tech Center, 7007 S. Clinton St., Greenwood Village. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

*Westy Fest. Westminster City Park, 10455 N. Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster. Noon-8 p.m. Free.

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-10 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

Flashlight Tours: After Hours Mystery. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $10 (members, children ages 12 and under), $12 (non-members, children ages 12 and under), $15 (members, adults), $18 (non-members, adults). Advance registration recommended.

Keep Indies Alive: A Petals & Pages Party. Petals & Pages of Denver, 956 Santa Fe Drive. 6-8 p.m. Pay what you can.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 6-11:45 p.m. Starting at $36.99.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-11 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 6:30 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $41.99.

*Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 8:45 p.m. $29-$34. Advanced registration required.

Kids and family

*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.

Bug-A-Boo Trick-Or-Treating and Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of The Beatles + More for Kids. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 11 a.m. $28.82.

Treat Street. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10 (in advance), $12 (day of). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Nice Work If You Can Get It. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $47-$79.

SchoolHouse Rock. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 2 p.m. $17-$42.

Michael Yo. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $25-$30.

Cult of Cthulhu. Ratio Beer Works – Overland, 2030 S. Cherokee St. 7:30 p.m. $27.50 (general admission), $38.50 (VIP).

JR De Guzman. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. $32-$42.

Art, culture, and media

Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).

38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Flatstock: An Exhibition of Contemporary Poster Art. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Golden FestiFall. Parfet Park, 719 10th St., Golden. 1-4 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $15 (ages 6-12), $20 (non-alcohol/food ticket only), $40 (all assess, includes 25 beer sampling tickets).

Music and nightlife

Boulder Roots Music Fest. Various venues throughout Boulder. 11 a.m.-10:45 p.m. $20 (late night), $57 (three-day pass for students), $82 (single day) $123-$220 (three-day pass).

*Rezz. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

SG Lewis. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. $49.95.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*2025 Witch Paddle. Chatfield State Park Swimbeach, 11500 N. Roxborough Park Road, Littleton. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. $65.

*Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ATL or KTVD. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Oct. 19

Just for fun

*Fall Festival featuring Creepy Crawlies Around the Rock. Festival Park, 300 Second St., Castle Rock. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

The Hobby Source Grand Re-Opening Celebration. The Hobby Source, 4242 S. Broadway, Englewood. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

*Cloud 9 Fallfest. Cloud 9 Park, 4116 E. 9th Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Fall Family Fun Day and Whale of a Used Book Sale. Jeffco Fairgrounds, 15200 W. 6th Ave., Golden. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*Larimer Square BAZAAR. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. Noon-1 p.m. No cover.

*Painted Planes & Pumpkins. Wings Over the Rockies - Exploration of Flight, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood. Noon-4 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $10.95 (guests ages 65 and older, military and veterans), $12.95 (ages 17-64).

Denver Bridal & Wedding Expo. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. Noon-5 p.m. Free (when registered in advance), $10 (at the door).

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Pop Culture Art & Cosplay Expo: Denver. Sheraton Denver Tech Center, 7007 S. Clinton St., Greenwood Village. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-9 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

Over The Moon Disco Workshop. Poka Lola, 1850 Wazee St. 1-3 p.m. $65 (includes materials and one cocktails).

*Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 5:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $29-$34.

Flashlight Tours: After Hours Mystery. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 6 p.m. $10 (members, children ages 12 and under), $12 (non-members, children ages 12 and under), $15 (members, adults), $18 (non-members, adults). Advance registration recommended.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 6-9:45 p.m. Starting at $32.99.

Cult of Cthulhu: The Summoning - A Halloween Party. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 6-9 p.m. $40.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 7-10 p.m. Starting at $36.99.

Kids and family

*Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2025. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (ages 3 and under), $15 (ages 4-12), $25 (adults). All ages.

Bug-A-Boo Trick-Or-Treating and Spiders Around the World . Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.

*Red Rocks Children's Book Launch. Red Rocks Trading Post, 17900 Trading Post Road, Morrison. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. All ages.

Treat Street. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10 (in advance), $12 (day of). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Nice Work If You Can Get It. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. $47-$67.

Michael Yo. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $15-$20.

Zac Maas. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).

Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

38th Star: Colorado Becomes the Centennial State. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Flatstock: An Exhibition of Contemporary Poster Art. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

Boulder Roots Music Fest. Various venues throughout Boulder. 11 a.m.-6:15 p.m. $20 (late night), $57 (three-day pass for students), $82 (single day) $123-$220 (three-day pass).

4th Annual Fortissimo Benefit Show. The Local Drive at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

*Rezz. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

Patrick Wolf. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 7:30 p.m. $36.82.

Sports and fitness

*F1 Race & F1 Movie Viewing Party. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. Noon-8 p.m. Free (general admission), $175 (VIP).

Denver Broncos Watch Party. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 2 p.m. No cover.

*New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on CBS. 2:05 p.m. Prices vary.