Xcel could turn off power Monday for some Denver metro customers

A shutdown due to fire risk could last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
Andrew Kenney
Power lines over Westwood. July 11, 2023.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Xcel Energy may shut off power for customers in eastern Denver, along with Adams, Boulder and Jefferson counties, due to high fire risk on Monday.

As of Sunday afternoon, the utility was "evaluating the potential need to proactively turn off power for customers" in those areas, according to a news release.

A shutdown could last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. It's unclear how many customers might be affected.

A forecast of very high winds and low humidity, combined with dry vegetation, is creating a higher risk of wildfire on the Front Range.

"Temporarily shutting off power – known as a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) – is not a step taken lightly and is only used when other methods are not enough to help prevent wildfires," the news release stated.

High winds also might disrupt power for customers. Xcel has set its grid into a safety mode that is more sensitive to disruptions, more quickly shutting off energy if a tree branch touches a line or another disruption is detected.

Updates are available through the Xcel website, as well as through an outage map and Xcel's accounts on Facebook and X.

