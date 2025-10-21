Denver is ending its child care program at rec centers

The city of Denver is ending its Kid Watch program at the Carla Madison and Central Park recreation centers, leaving buff parents without on-demand childcare at two of the city’s biggest rec centers.

The program provided supervision for kids while their parents or guardians used the gym. It was cheap — just a few dollars could cover a full workout at the two rec centers.

However, the service will end on Dec. 31. The reason? The city’s ongoing budget crisis.

“Given the program provides limited community benefit relative to the costs incurred, this decision aligns with the broader goal to ensure resources are directed toward services and initiatives that deliver the greatest value to our residents,” said Denver Parks and Recreation Stephanie Figueroa.

Figueroa did not immediately respond to a question about how much money the city would save by cutting the program. It’s unclear whether anyone will lose their job with the change.

The proposed 2026 budget would eliminate about $1.5 million of “on-call” employees and budget at recreation centers.

In online reviews of Carla Madison and Central Park recreation centers, visitors praised the city for offering the services, but many said it was a little unpredictable.

“It closes randomly without much notice,” one person said in a Google review of Carla Madison.

Denver’s rec centers are estimated to draw over 2.7 million visitors this year, about 300,000 more than 2024. Denver Parks and Recreation laid off 8 employees and froze 53 positions during the city’s layoffs earlier this year.

The department is preparing for an $11 million reduction of its budget next year.

The city has already stopped selling memberships to Kid Watch, though single-visit passes will be sold through the end of the year.

Denver isn’t the only city with a child-watch program. Recreation centers in Wheat Ridge, Parker, Brighton and Arvada offer similar services.

