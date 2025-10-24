Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 24-26

October is quickly coming to an end, and so is farmers market season.

Fresh goods for sale at Kogler's Bakery stand at the Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Aug. 3, 2022.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

October is quickly coming to an end, and so is farmers market season. This weekend is your last chance to visit the City Park Farmers Market, and soon the South Pearl Farmers Market’s 2025 year will come to a close. A pet-focused farmers market is taking place in Broomfield this weekend, too.

This weekend is also your last chance to check out the Biennial of the Americas (read more about the event here) and the The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future exhibit at History Colorado.

Don’t forget about all the Halloween-themed events taking place this weekend, either. Some are listed below, and more (for this weekend and next) can be found in our round-up here.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

All weekend: Trick or Treat Train. Georgetown Loop Railroad, 646 Loop Drive, Georgetown. Times vary. Free (infants 11 months and under), $32 (ages 1-10), $38 (ages 11 and older).

Friday, Oct. 24

Just for fun

*Maize in the City. 10451 McKay Road, Thornton. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover (attractions are a-la-carte, ranging $0-$14).

Biennial of the Americas 2025 Festival. Writer Square, 1512 Larimer St. Noon-late. (Read more about the event here.). Free/no cover (attend gallery and visiting Sabor Ancestral).

Colorado Snowmobile Expo. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 4-8 p.m. Free (guests 12 and under), $10 (guests 13 and older).

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. 6-10 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6:30-10:30 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 6:30 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $41.99.

Friendship Speed Dating. Bells & Boots, 1930 Blake St. 7-8:30 p.m. Free.

Flashlight Tours: After Hours Mystery - Adults Only. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7-8:30 p.m. $15 (members, adults), $18 (non-members, adults). Advance registration recommended.

Haunted Tunnel. Gleam Car Wash, 4895 W. 38th Ave. and 4895 W. 38th Ave., Aurora. 7-9 p.m. $20 (per car).

Kids and family

*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.

Harvest Hoot. Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Childrens Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and children under 1 year old), $16.75 (1 year olds), $16.75 (ages 60 and older), $18.75 (ages 5-59). All ages.

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended. All ages.

Floating Pumpkin Patch. SafeSplash Swim School - Castle Rock, 658 Genoa Way, Unit D, Castle Rock. 4-6 p.m. Free. All ages (children must be accompanied by an adult).

6-7 Skate. Skate City, 200 W. 121st Ave., Westminster. 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. $8 (admission).

*Boo at the Zoo. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $18.90-21 (youth), $25.20-$28 (adults and seniors). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Victorian Horrors. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St. 6-9 p.m. $25 (Historic Denver members), $30 (nonmembers). Advanced registration required for timed entry.

Cult of Cthulhu. Bodega Beer Co., 19523 Hess Rd #103, Parker. 7:30 p.m. $27.50 (general admission), $38.50 (VIP).

Jim Norton. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $32-$50.

My Straight Friends. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 8:45 p.m. $25-$35.

*Spooky Cinema in The Sky: The Conjuring 2. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8 p.m. $25 (includes popcorn, access to pool and film screening). Advanced registration recommended.

Art, culture, and media

Art at the Gardens Immersive Retreat. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $55 (per class, members), $65 (per class, nonmembers). Advanced registration required.

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Secret World of Elephants Opening Day. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults).

Edges and Echoes, Symbiosis and Color Studies Opening Reception. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52. Advanced registration required.

Eat and drink

Junction Food & Drink Grand Reopening Celebration. Junction Food & Drink, 2000 S. Colorado Blvd. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Halloween Cupcake Kit. Olive & Finch and Little Finch locations. Times vary by location. $45. All ages.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Martin Garrix. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Nightmare Noir Halloween Party. The End of Lafayette, 525 Courtney Way, Lafayette. 7-11 p.m. $35 (in advance), $45 (day of).

GBH, Slaughterhouse and The Mainliners. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 8 p.m. $37.34.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Just for fun

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

Colorado Snowmobile Expo. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests 12 and under), $10 (guests 13 and older).

*Putting Your Rose Garden To Bed. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 10 a.m.-noon. $30 (member), $36 (nonmember). Advanced registration required.

*6th Annual Prairie Harvest Fest. Painted Prairie’s High Prairie Park, East 59th Place and North Orleans Street. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Downtown Brighton Harvest Fest. Along North Main Street in Brighton. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover. All ages.

Harvest & Home Market. Karter School of Parker, 19920 Hilltop Road, Parker. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-10 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

Flashlight Tours: After Hours Mystery. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 5:30-7 p.m. $10 (members, children ages 8-12), $12 (non-members, children ages 8-12), $15 (members, adults), $18 (non-members, adults). Advance registration recommended.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 5-11:45 p.m. Starting at $36.99.

*Broadway Halloween Parade. Starting at 500 N. Broadway; along Broadway from 5th to Alameda avenues. Starting at 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6-10:30 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 6:30 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $41.99.

Haunted Tunnel. Gleam Car Wash, 4895 W. 38th Ave. and 4895 W. 38th Ave., Aurora. 7-9 p.m. $20 (per car).

Kids and family

*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.

Harvest Hoot. Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Childrens Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and children under 1 year old), $16.75 (1 year olds), $16.75 (ages 60 and older), $18.75 (ages 5-59). All ages.

Bug-A-Boo Trick-Or-Treating and Spiders Around the World . Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

*Maize in the City. 10451 McKay Road, Thornton. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover (attractions are a-la-carte, ranging $0-$14). All ages.

Autism Friendly Trunk or Treat. Success on the Spectrum, 831 S. Perry St., Castle Rock. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. All ages.

Hauntings in the Hangar. Wings Over the Rockies - Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (ages 4-16), $15.95 (guests ages 65 and older, military and veterans), $19.95 (ages 17-64). All ages.

Spooktacular Family Fun. Natural Grocers, all locations. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Fall Into Fun. Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

Trick or Treat Street. Along Denver’s Larimer Square. 2-5 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Jonathan Van Ness. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Victorian Horrors. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St. 6-9 p.m. $25 (Historic Denver members), $30 (nonmembers). Advanced registration required for timed entry.

Jim Norton. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $32-$50.

Iliza Shlesinger. Bellco Theatre, 1100 Stout St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Cult of Cthulhu. Bodega Beer Co., 19523 Hess Rd #103, Parker. 7:30 p.m. $27.50 (general admission), $38.50 (VIP).

Joe Dombrowski. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 8:30 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Art at the Gardens Immersive Retreat. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $55 (per class, members), $65 (per class, nonmembers). Advanced registration required.

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52. Advanced registration required.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Monster Brunch at Ellyngton’s. Ellyngton’s at The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Prices vary. All ages. Advanced registration recommended.

Junction Food & Drink Grand Reopening Celebration. Junction Food & Drink, 2000 S. Colorado Blvd. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

Meat Me at the Brewery - Beer & Charcuterie Pairing. Launch Pad Brewery, 884 S. Buckley Road, Aurora. Starting at noon. $35. Advanced registration required.

Beers for Burns Foundation Fundraiser. Ratio Beerworks - Overland, 2030 S. Cherokee St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

*Flame Fest 2025 - Colorado Grilling Championship. RiNo ArtPark, 3400 Arkins St. 1-6 p.m. $94.18 (GA, 3-6 p.m.), $124.94 (early entry, 2:15-6 p.m.), $148.61 (VIP, 1:30-6 p.m.).

Out of This World Halloween Party. Launch Pad Brewery, 884 S. Buckley Road, Aurora. 6 p.m. No cover.

Sabor Ancestral: A Multi-Sensory Mezcal Tasting. Writer Square, 1512 Larimer St., Unit 14R. 6-7 p.m. $75. Advanced registration required.

Spirits & Spirits. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 6-10 p.m. $30 (general), $85 (VIP). Ages 21 and older only.

Music and nightlife

The Denver Witches’ Ball. Denver Marriott Westminster, 7000 Church Ranch Blvd., Westminster. 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Free (ages 9 and under), $25 (ages 10-15), $50 (ages 16 and older). All ages.

*Daily Bread. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Supernatural Festival. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 7 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $90.17.

Cowboy Carter Rodeo Halloween Party + R&B Line Dance. Museum for Black Girls, 500 16th St., Suite 262. Starting at 8 p.m. $40.

Sports and fitness

*Free Pancake Run (5k/10k) - Colfax Marathon Kickoff. Runners Roost, 1685 S. Colorado Blvd. Starting at 8 a.m. Free.

*Fitness on the Square. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 10-11 a.m. $10. Advanced registration required.

*Boos & Brews Halloween 5k. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (5k), $62.83 (5k and t-shirt).

*Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins. Watch on ALT. 1 p.m.

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir. Watch on ALT. Prices vary. 7 p.m.

Official Colorado Avalanche Watch Party. Tom’s Watch Bar, 1649 19th St. Starting at 1 p.m. No cover.

Official Colorado Avalanche Watch Party. The Sportsbook Bar & Grill, 52 W. Springer Drive, Highlands Ranch. Starting at 1 p.m. No cover.

Sunday, Oct. 26

Just for fun

*Urban Pumpkin Patch. 17th Street Gardens, 1701 Wewatta St. 10 a.m.-noon. No cover. All ages.

Festival Dia de los Muertos. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

*Howl-o-Ween Pet Parade. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-3 p.m. No cover. All ages.

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-9 p.m. $49.99 (in advance, additional $40 for Haunt Pass Ticket).

Spirits of the Brown Palace | Haunted History Tour. The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 5-7 p.m. $41 (includes one cocktail or mocktail).

Flashlight Tours: After Hours Mystery. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 6-7 p.m. $10 (members, children ages 12 and under), $12 (non-members, children ages 12 and under), $15 (members, adults), $18 (non-members, adults). Advance registration recommended.

13th Floor Haunted House. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 6-9:45 p.m. Starting at $32.99.

*Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 6-9:30 p.m. $12.99 (children ages 3-12), $22.99 (guests ages 13 and older).

The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 7-10 p.m. Starting at $36.99.

Disco Mystique. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 7-10 p.m. No cover. All ages.

Kids and family

Harvest Hoot. Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Childrens Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and children under 1 year old), $16.75 (1 year olds), $16.75 (ages 60 and older), $18.75 (ages 5-59). All ages.

Bug-A-Boo Trick-Or-Treating and Spiders Around the World . Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, children ages 1 and under), $12.45 (children ages 2-12), $15.45 (seniors), $17.45 (adults). Advance registration recommended.

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (seniors ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults). Advanced registration required.

*Nick’s Fall Fest. Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market, 2001 S. Chambers Road, Aurora. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (entry). All ages.

*Maize in the City. 10451 McKay Road, Thornton. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover (attractions are a-la-carte, ranging $0-$14). All ages.

Trick or Treating in the Multiverse. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. Noon-6 p.m. Free (ages 3 and under), $35 (ages 4-12), $45 (military members and veterans), $50 (ages 13 and up). All ages.

Trick or Treat. 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 1-3 p.m. $7. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Esther Povitsky. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 5 p.m. $35.

Boulder Jewish Film Festival. The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St. Starting at noon. $16.

Art, culture, and media

Art at the Gardens Immersive Retreat. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $55 (per class, members), $65 (per class, nonmembers). Advanced registration required.

Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future - Last Day. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Closing Reception: 2025 Biennial Festival and Double Vision Artist Exhibition. Writer Square, 1512 Larimer St. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

Monster Brunch at Ellyngton’s. Ellyngton’s at The Brown Palace, 321 17th St. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Prices vary. All ages. Advanced registration recommended.

*HOWLoween Pet Farmer’s Market. Urban Dogg, 8855 W. 116th Circle, Broomfield. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover. All ages.

Junction Food & Drink Grand Reopening Celebration. Junction Food & Drink, 2000 S. Colorado Blvd. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Daily Bread. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Jack & Jack. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 8 p.m. $36.82.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Broncos Watch Party w/ Bonded Experiences. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 12:30-5:30 p.m. Free.

*Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on CBS. 2:25 p.m. Prices vary.