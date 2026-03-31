Denver Alamo Drafthouse workers strike over changes to famous ordering system

"How to order." Media day at the new Alamo Drafthouse on West Colfax, May 8, 2017.

Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake union members plan to strike on Friday, picketing the Denver movie theater.

They are protesting a new digital ordering system that some workers say has ruined the vibe (and the job) at the moviehouse, which prides itself on serving food straight to patrons’ seats.

A spokesperson for the union, Communications Workers of America Local 7777, said the strike would last “an undetermined amount of time.”

Seventy-five unionized workers, including servers, runners and back-of-house staff, voted on the strike, with 94% in support.

It’s unclear exactly what impact the strike will have on the theater’s operations. Following a previous four-day strike last year, three of 11 laid-off workers were reinstated.

What changed?

Previously, customers ordered food by scribbling it down on paper. Not only did phones stay in pockets — they were downright ridiculed.

Alamo Drafthouse was founded as an indie theater back in 1997 in Austin and was bought by Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2024. The corporate purchase had cinephiles worried about big changes coming to the brand, which Entertainment Weekly once heralded as the best movie theater in the country.

In 2025, Alamo theaters around the country saw layoffs that led to strikes, including in Denver.

A year later, Sony implemented a new phone-based ordering system. Customers request food and drinks by scanning a QR code – an act critics say creates visual distractions for cinephiles.

“Yes, it means you’ll need to use your smartphone and a custom-built ‘dark screen’ to order food or drink during the movie,” the company stated on its website. “This doesn’t mean we’re changing our rules on talking or texting during the movie.”

The goal, Alamo Drafthouse maintains, is to reduce distractions, including dropping off checks during movies’ climaxes.

Opening day at Alamo Drafthouse on West Colfax, May 8, 2017. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite) Alamo Drafthouse; food; nightlife; movie theater; cinema; sloans lake; west colfax; kevinjbeaty; denver; colorado; denverite;

What’s the complaint?

Union members say the new system isn’t delivering as intended. It has caused tension between guests and staff, complicated orders and led to poorly delivered food, they say.

Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake workers describe their action as an unfair labor practice strike. They say the new technology may lead to staff reductions, though the company denies that.

Management shot down a proposed union compromise to choose between paper and phone ordering.

Katie Hansen, who has worked for Alamo for the past 12 years and serves on the union’s bargaining committee, said customers are revolting and telling her they won’t return to the theater.

“The QR system isn’t optional,” Hansen said in a statement. “It’s being forced on every guest. This creates a worse experience for customers and makes our jobs harder, not easier.”

A proposed contract between Alamo Drafthouse and the workers would have limited their ability to speak out against the new ordering system. They would neither be allowed to wear anti-QR-code-ordering messaging nor take collective action against the system.

Alamo Drafthouse representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Staffers at the Westminster location also recently voted 40-2 to join the union.

This is a developing story and will be updated.