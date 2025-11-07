Things to do in Denver this weekend, Nov. 7-9

Things to do in Denver

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

From Día de los Muertos celebrations and First Friday art walks to a free night at several museums, here are some ways to explore Denver this weekend.

Other happenings include craft and artisan fairs, the start of Denver Arts Week and comedy shows (Tom Segura will be in Colorado Springs). It’s also the last weekend for a few haunted houses, the Denver Film Festival and the South Pearl Farmers Market.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday: November First Friday Dia de los Muertos Celebration. Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne. 5:30--8:30 p.m. No cover.

Sunday: *Veterans Day 5k. Goat Patch Brewing, 2727 N. Cascade Ave., #123, Colorado Springs. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (run/walk), $62.83 (run/walk and t-shirt).

Sunday: Tom Segura. Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., Colorado Springs. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

All weekend: Santa's Rocky Mountain Adventure and Santa’s Lighted Forest. Georgetown Loop Railroad, 646 Loop Drive, Georgetown. Times vary. Free (infants 11 months and under), $32 (ages 1-10), $38 (ages 11 and older).

Friday, Nov. 7

Just for fun

The Salvation Army Denver Metro Women’s Auxiliary Holiday Boutique. The Hellenic Center, 4610 E. Alameda Ave. 9 a.m-4 p.m. Free (admission, children ages 12 and under), $4 (admission, visitors ages 13 and older).

*Tagawa Gardens Arts & Crafts Festival. Tagawa Gardens, 7711 S. Parker Road, Centennial. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (admission, children age 12 and under and veterans), $6 (admission all weekend, visitors ages 13 and older).

*Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

Vibe Artisan Market - Denver Early Access Event. The Arch, 3001 Walnut St. 3-7 p.m. $10-$15.

First Friday Aurora Arts. Cerebral Brewing - Aurora Arts, 9990 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

*Muertos en Westwood Street Festival. Westwood neighborhood, 3900-4100 Morrison Road. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Speed Friending (Ages 25-49). The Center on Colfax, 1301 E. Colfax Ave. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $5. Advanced registration required.

13th Floor Haunted House - Last Weekend. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $29.99.

The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 7-10:30 p.m. Starting at $41.99.

Kids and family

The Secret World of Elephants. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults).

Little University: Drums. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Dia de Los Muertos Youth Art Show Opening. CHAC Gallery at 40W, 7060 W. 16th Ave., Lakewood. 5-9 p.m. No cover.

Comedy and theater

Denver Film Festival - Last Weekend. Locations vary. 10 a.m.-9:45 p.m. $90-$1,000.

Kathleen Madigan. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Parker Arts Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 7:30 p.m. $34. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Jeff Dye. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:30 p.m. $25-$35.

Art, culture, and media

Denver Arts Week. Throughout Denver. Times vary by event. Prices vary.

Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).

KissFist Mural Fest: Behind the Scenes at Anythink. Anythink Brighton, 327 E. Bridge St., Brighton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Colorado Potter’s Guild Fall 2025 Pottery Show + Sale. First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd., Englewood. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi' : An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 17 and under), $10 (student, teacher or military member), $13-$15 (seniors), $15-18 (adults).

Dia De Los Muertos Colfax Art Crawl. Starting at 40 West Arts, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. 5-9 p.m. Free.

First Friday Art Walks. Art District on Santa Fe, from 13th to Alameda avenues and Kalamath to Inca streets. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

First Friday. Throughout the RiNo Art District, 6-9 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Culinary Date Night: Southwest. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Genki Bar Pop Up. Death & Co. Denver, 1280 25th St. 5-11 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

Tango with a Twist: Balloon Animal Making & Tango Lesson. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 6-9 p.m. $27.53.

*Deadmau5. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Prime Video or listen at 92.5 FM. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Just for fun

The Salvation Army Denver Metro Women’s Auxiliary Holiday Boutique. The Hellenic Center, 4610 E. Alameda Ave. 9 a.m-4 p.m. Free (admission, children ages 12 and under), $4 (admission, visitors ages 13 and older).

Old School Cool Vintage Market. Downtown Englewood, 3501 S. Broadway, Englewood. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

*Tagawa Gardens Arts & Crafts Festival. Tagawa Gardens, 7711 S. Parker Road, Centennial. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (admission, children age 12 and under and veterans), $6 (admission all weekend, visitors ages 13 and older).

Littleton Artisan Fair. Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

A Holistic Holiday & Magical Makers Faire. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (admission, children ages 12 and under), $7 (admission, adults all weekend)

Rocky Mountain Coral Extravaganza. Aurora Quest K-8, 17315 E. Second Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

*Urban Holiday Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Vibe Artisan Market - Denver. The Arch, 3001 Walnut St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*Muertos en Westwood Street Festival. Westwood neighborhood, 3900-4100 Morrison Road. Noon-8 p.m. Free.

Autumn Harvest Craft & Art Walk. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 4-7 p.m. Free.

Denver Fashion Week - Sustainable Show. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. Starting at 7 p.m. Starting at $49.87.

13th Floor Haunted House - Last Weekend. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $29.99.

Last Chance - The Frightmare Compound Haunted House. 10798 Yukon St., Westminster. 7-10:30 p.m. Starting at $41.99.

Kids and family

The Secret World of Elephants. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults).

Creepy Crawly Storytime. Woodbury Branch Library, 3265 Federal Blvd. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Families Create: Paint and Sip. Valdez-Perry Branch Library, 4690 Vine St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and up.

Comedy and theater

Denver Film Festival - Last Weekend. Locations vary. 10 a.m.-9:15 p.m. $90-$1,000.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Parker Arts Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $34. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Kathleen Madigan. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Jeff Dye. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 8:30 p.m. $25-$35.

Art, culture, and media

Denver Arts Week. Throughout Denver. Times vary by event. Prices vary.

Colorado Potter’s Guild Fall 2025 Pottery Show + Sale. First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd., Englewood. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

KissFist Mural Fest: Behind the Scenes at Anythink. Anythink Brighton, 327 E. Bridge St., Brighton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Autum Artfest 2025. Globeville Riverfront Art Center, 888 E. 50th Ave. 2-6 p.m. No cover.

Night at the Museum. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 5-10 p.m. Free.

Free Night at the Museums. Locations vary. 5-10 p.m. Free.

Night at the Museums. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1085 York St. 5-10 p.m. Free.

Celebration of the Arts Benefit Gala. North Metro Arts Alliance at Cottonwood Lodge, 9650 Sheridan Blvd., Westminster. 5:30-9:30 p.m. $50 (NMAA members), $60 (non-members).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advanced registration required.

Eat and drink

Cerebral & Friends: Guest Taps. Cerebral Brewing - West Highland, 3257 Lowell Blvd. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. No cover.

Genki Bar Pop Up. Death & Co. Denver, 1280 25th St. 5-11 p.m. No cover.

Tapas. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Deadmau5. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Conjunto Primavera. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 8-11:59 p.m. Starting at $50.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude or listen at 92.5 FM. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers. Watch on ATL2 or KTVD. 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9

Just for fun

*Tagawa Gardens Arts & Crafts Festival. Tagawa Gardens, 7711 S. Parker Road, Centennial. 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (admission, children age 12 and under and veterans), $6 (admission all weekend, visitors ages 13 and older).

*Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

A Holistic Holiday & Magical Makers Faire. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (admission, children ages 12 and under), $7 (admission, adults all weekend)

Cat Fest Colorado. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (ages 5 and under), $20 (ages 6 and older).

Holiday Vendor Pop Up. Lilah Blue Boutique, 721 Main St., Windsor. Start at 11 a.m. No cover.

*Muertos en Westwood Street Festival. Westwood neighborhood, 3900-4100 Morrison Road. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

*Urban Holiday Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Vibe Artisan Market - Denver. The Arch, 3001 Walnut St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

13th Floor Haunted House - Last Weekend. 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 6-8:45 p.m. Starting at $19.99.

Kids and family

The Secret World of Elephants. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults).

Indigenous Storytime. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Denver Fashion Week - Youth + Mommy & Me. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. Starting at 3 p.m. Starting at $45.06. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Denver Film Festival - Last Weekend. Locations vary. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $90-$1,000.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Parker Arts Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 2:00 p.m. $34. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Mark Gagnon. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 5 p.m. $22-$27.

Georgia Comstock and Friends. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Denver Arts Week. Throughout Denver. Times vary by event. Prices vary.

Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Farmers Market - Last Weekend. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

Genki Bar Pop Up. Death & Co. Denver, 1280 25th St. 5-10 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

37th Annual Champagne Cascade. The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Starting at $31.

*Key Glock. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Girls on the Run Metro Denver Fall 5K. Starting at Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Starting at 8 a.m. (race begins at 10 a.m.). $38.35.

*Colorado Avalanche at Vancouver Canucks. Watch on ATL. 8 p.m.