Expired license plate? DPD says it’s coming for you

Denver Police are once again doing a month long target on expired license plates.

On Nov. 15, the Denver Police Department will start a new campaign to ticket people for expired vehicle registrations and expired temporary license plates. The campaign will last a month.

This will be DPD’s fifth enforcement campaign for both expired tags and expired temporary license plates since July 2024. DPD issued 656 tickets for expired license plates during an earlier enforcement drive.

Expired plates and registrations come with a $95 municipal citation, plus registration costs and late fees from the state.

Drivers have a 30-day grace period after the expiration of their vehicle registrations, also known as tags. But temporary license plates do not have any grace period. Denverites can find information about renewing registrations on the city website.

Meanwhile, more than 1,600 vehicles were ticketed for expired plates at Denver International Airport in March.

The penalty for expired license plates increased in 2023. Drivers who don’t register their vehicles on time face fees of $25 per month, up to a total of $100, plus back taxes. Guidelines for new Colorado residents also changed in 2023, requiring new residents to register their vehicles within 90 days after moving to the state.