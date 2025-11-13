Colorado officer in Flock package theft controversy was ‘rude,’ ‘dismissive,’ chief says

“Your demeanor during this incident was observed to be unprofessional.”

Sgt. Jamie Milliman, the metro-area police officer who used Flock Safety surveillance cameras to falsely accuse a Denver woman of package theft, faced an official reprimand for “unprofessional demeanor.”

The town of Columbine Valley acknowledged earlier this week that Milliman would face discipline. On Wednesday, it released the letter of reprimand in response to public records requests.

“Your demeanor during this incident was observed to be unprofessional and inconsistent with the standards expected of a sworn officer of this department,” Chief Bret Cottrell wrote to Milliman in a Nov. 11 letter.

Milliman’s reprimand will be placed in his personnel file. He will have to complete additional training in community relations, de-escalation techniques, and interview and interrogation skills, the letter states.

Denverite was first to report on the incident, which has since gone viral and grabbed international attention.

What happened

Milliman, an employee of the Columbine Valley Police Department, questioned Elser at her doorstep in southwest Denver on Sept. 27.

Relying in large part on circumstantial surveillance data, Milliman wrongly accused her of stealing a $25 package in the town of Bow Mar, which his department covers — but Elser later proved her innocence.

“It's her. It's 100 percent. It's locked in. There is zero doubt. I wouldn't have come here unless I was 100 percent sure. One hundred percent,” Milliman is heard telling Elser in her doorbell recording of the interaction. “It's certain it's on video. You're obviously welcome to go to court.”

A screenshot from doorbell camera security footage outside Chrisanna Elser's Fort Logan home. Courtesy of Chrisanna Elser

The crux of the false accusation was the fact that Flock Safety surveillance cameras showed Elser’s Rivian driving through the town around the time of the theft. But she later proved she was simply heading to her tailor — using footage captured by her truck.

The sergeant displayed rude behavior, a dismissive attitude, and an unwillingness to de-escalate the situation, according to Cottrell’s letter.

“Such behavior undermines public trust, negatively impacts team morale, and does not reflect the values of integrity, respect, and professionalism that this department upholds,” the chief wrote. “As a representative of law enforcement, you are expected to maintain a calm, respectful, and professional demeanor at all times, regardless of circumstances.”

Milliman insisted that he had additional evidence linking her to the crime — video from the victim’s own house, which showed a woman taking a package — but refused to show it to her.

“You're going to deny it, I'm not going to extend you any courtesy. If you're going to lie to me, I'm not going to extend you any courtesy,” he said.

Milliman repeatedly emphasized how the police have near-total knowledge of when people enter and exit the small town of Bow Mar, which is just southwest of Denver.

“You know we have cameras in that jurisdiction and you can’t get a breath of fresh air, in or out of that place, without us knowing, correct?” he told Elser.

Elser later pointed out that Milliman further muddied the situation by misstating when the theft happened — saying it was a Tuesday, not a Monday, which made it harder for her to explain herself in the face of questioning.

Waiting for an apology

The charge was dropped two weeks later when Elser emailed the police chief her own evidence — and only after she had made numerous calls to local officials, she said. When Cottrell told her the charge would be dropped, he wrote that her self-exoneration was “nicely done, btw” but offered no apology or explanation.

“It probably would've eventually gotten thrown out of court, but it's very sad,” Elser said in an earlier interview with Denverite. “Now I want the GoPro that actually goes over my head and shows exactly what I'm doing at all times. Apparently, I need that too."

Milliman could not be reached for comment. Cottrell did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday, nor did the mayors of Bow Mar and Columbine Valley.

Columbine Valley employs about 10 police officers, including both full-time and part-time employees, according to its annual budget. The town of Bow Mar pays more than $300,000 annually for the use of Columbine Valley’s public safety and court services.

Town administrator J.D. McCrumb did not immediately respond to a question about whether the town would apologize to Elser.

As of Thursday, she was still waiting for one.

Want to share your own surveillance experience? Email [email protected].