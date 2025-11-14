This new city website makes it easier to find support for kids and parents

Whether your child is looking for things to do, mental health care or a meal, the city has a “one-stop shop” for you.

The city of Denver has a flurry of ways it supports kids.

But navigating all the various city websites — not to mention all the not-city websites — can be an onerous task for parents.

The city’s Office of Children’s Affairs, whose budget will be gutted by 56 percent next year, launched a new website on Thursday compiling hundreds of opportunities for kids from birth to 18: Denvergov.org/family.

“As parents, we’ve all been there – trying to find childcare, afterschool programs, or employment opportunities for young people can be an incredibly difficult task,” said Mayor Mike Johnston in a statement. “With this new one-stop shop website, families can access the resources they need, right when they need them most.”

For example, if you’re looking for an after-school program, you can go to the Youth Program Locator and use the map to find something for your kids to do near you. The site has more than 700 opportunities citywide, and you can search by age, time of day or season and program type.

The site links out to the Denver Parks and Recreation and library sites — along with information about after-school programs through Denver Public Schools, the Explorer Pass that gives SNAP recipients a chance to visit cultural institutions for free, and the My Spark Denver program that gives eligible youth $1,000 for enrichment programs.

Or, if you’re trying to navigate the chaos that can be early childhood education and care, the site shares information about Head Start, the Denver Preschool Program, and DPS Early Childhood Education, along with the state’s Universal Pre-K program, licensed childcare programs and providers and family, friend and neighbor care.

Whether a family needs food, housing or health care, there are also resources for all of that on the site.

There are also lists of scholarships, job opportunities, and neighborhood safety initiatives, along with information about how juniors and seniors can serve as student election judges.

“This hub puts that information in one place so families can focus on what matters most, helping their kids succeed,” said Jess Ridgway, executive director of the Office of Children’s Affairs, in a statement.