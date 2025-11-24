RTD will launch a special holiday loop in downtown Denver

The route will run from Nov. 28 to Jan. 3. After that, the D, H, and L lines will fully reopen.

It isn’t quite the Polar Express, but the Regional Transportation District will launch a special holiday light-rail loop downtown in anticipation of the full reopening of the D, H and L lines.

The special loop will connect the I-25 and Broadway station with 30th and Downing, hitting 11 other stops in between the two stations. The stops will give riders access to much of central downtown, as well as the Auraria Campus, La Alma Lincoln Park and Five Points.

The route will run from Nov. 28 to Jan. 3. After that, RTD says the D, H, and L lines will fully reopen.

The downtown light rail lines have been under on-and-off construction since 2024, after RTD found that its rails were literally disintegrating. The $152 million project has been years in the making.

The downtown rail reconstruction project will continue work in 2026, though a concrete schedule hasn’t been finalized. The next phase of work will focus on rails along Colfax Avenue, the Downtown Loop and Welton Street.