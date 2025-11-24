Denver news

RTD will launch a special holiday loop in downtown Denver

The route will run from Nov. 28 to Jan. 3. After that, the D, H, and L lines will fully reopen.
Paolo Zialcita
1 min. read
RTD's Broadway Station in Denver's Baker neighborhood. Nov. 19, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

It isn’t quite the Polar Express, but the Regional Transportation District will launch a special holiday light-rail loop downtown in anticipation of the full reopening of the D, H and L lines.

The special loop will connect the I-25 and Broadway station with 30th and Downing, hitting 11 other stops in between the two stations. The stops will give riders access to much of central downtown, as well as the Auraria Campus, La Alma Lincoln Park and Five Points.

The route will run from Nov. 28 to Jan. 3. After that, RTD says the D, H, and L lines will fully reopen.

The downtown light rail lines have been under on-and-off construction since 2024, after RTD found that its rails were literally disintegrating. The $152 million project has been years in the making.  

The downtown rail reconstruction project will continue work in 2026, though a concrete schedule hasn’t been finalized. The next phase of work will focus on rails along Colfax Avenue, the Downtown Loop and Welton Street. 

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Bluesky: @zialcita.bsky.social

X: @paolozialcita

Recent Stories

View more posts