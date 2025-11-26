Where and how to celebrate Thanksgiving in the Denver metro

Want to give back, support a local business or start a new tradition this Thanksgiving?

Things to do in Denver

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy Thanksgiving, Denver!

Thanksgiving celebrations look different for everyone — some families and friends go for a run or gather around the table at home, while others volunteer or enjoy a meal on the town.

Regardless, here are some ways to give back to the community, support a local business or start a new tradition this Thanksgiving.

Whatever you do, have fun celebrating!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Ways to give back

Nov. 27: Feed the Streets Denver. Brother Jeff's Cultural Center, 2836 Welton St. 8-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Free (to volunteer).

Nov. 27: Together For Colorado Toy Drive. ViewHouse, 2015 Market St. 10 a.m.-11:45 p.m. Donate unwrapped gifts and receive a free Santa’s nightcap cocktails (for those ages 21 and older).

Nov. 27: Serve and Distribute Food. Salvation Army, 2136 Champa St. and 11701 E. 33rd Ave., Aurora. Starting at 4:30 a.m. (Denver location) and starting at 6:30 a.m. (Aurora location). Advance registration required.

Ongoing: *Giving Machine. Cherry Creek North Holiday Market, East Second Avenue and Fillmore Street. Open 24/7. Donation-based.

Ongoing: *Thanksgiving Virtual Food Drive. Jewish Family Service, online. Open 24/7. Donation-based.

Ongoing: Food Hall Food Drive for Food Banks. Avanti Food & Beverage, 3200 N. Pecos St.; Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St.; Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater; Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada; The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden; Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. Hours vary by location. Acceptable donations vary by location.

Ongoing: Rowdy’s Corner Donations. Metropolitan State University of Denver campus, exact locations vary. Hours vary. Monetary donations (online) and food donations around the MSU campus.

Find more volunteer and community service opportunities from our partners at CPR here.

Eat and drink

Nov. 27: The Salty’s Thanksgiving Donuts. The Salty - Tennyson, 3985 Tennyson St., Suite 100. 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Prices vary.

Nov. 27: Festive Holiday Buffet. FIRE at the ART Hotel, 1201 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $20 (kids), $68 (adults).

Nov. 27: AFRC Denver Annual Gobble Til’ You Wobble Thanksgiving Feast. Advocates for Recovery Colorado, 3440 W. 71st Place, Westminster. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (bringing a dish, side, dessert or beverage recommended).

Nov. 27: *Thanksgiving In-House or To-Go. Urban Farmer, 1659 Wazee St. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Prices vary for in-house meals, $160 (to-go, serves two people), $315 (to-go, serves four people).

Nov. 27: Three-Course Menu. Church and Union, 1433 17th St., Suite 150. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. $30 (children ages 12 and under), $60 (guests ages 13 and older).

Nov. 27: Community Table. The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free and donate what you can. Advance registration recommended.

Nov. 27: Thanksgiving Buffet. Gattara, 1776 Grant St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $30 (children ages 11 and under), $75 (all other guests). Advance registration recommended.

Nov. 27: Three-Course Thanksgiving. Woodie Fisher Kitchen + Bar, 1999 Chestnut Place. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children 10 and under), $85 (per person for those ages 11 and older).

Nov. 27-30: Salt Water Social Thanksgiving Dinner - Dine-In & Takeout. 201 Columbine St. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (Nov. 27), 11 a.m.-midnight (Nov. 28), 10 a.m.-midnight (Nov. 29) and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. (Nov. 30). Prices vary. Advance registration recommended.

Nov. 27: Thanksgiving Buffet. Former Saint Craft Kitchen and Taps, 650 15th St. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 4 and under), $25 (children ages 5-12), $75 (guests ages 13 and older). Reservations recommended.

Nov. 27: Ludo's Thanksgiving Feast. Chez Maggy, 1616 Market St. Noon-5 p.m. $95 (per person).

Nov. 27: Thanksgiving 2025: Pre-fixe Three-Course Menu. Le Bilboquet, 299 Saint Paul St. Noon-7 p.m. Starting at $120 (per person).

Nov. 27: Three-Course Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. Water Grill, 1691 Market St. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $26 (children), $75 (adults).

Nov. 27: Three-Course Thanksgiving Day Dining. Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood, 2625 E. Second Ave. Times vary. $25.99 (kids menu), $65.99 (three-course menu).

Nov. 27: Gather, Feast & Celebrate. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. $30 (children ages 12 and under), $95 (adults). Times vary. Advance registration required.

Shopping

Nov. 27: *Denver Christkindlmarket. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Nov. 27: *Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Cherry Creek North, along Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues. Noon-3 p.m. No cover.

Fitness and sports

Nov. 27: *Broomfield Turkey Day 5K/10K. Broomfield County Commons, 13200 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield. $22-$29 (kids fun run), $49-$59 (5K), $59-$69 (10K). 7:30 a.m. (bib pick-up), 8:30 a.m. (kids fun run start) and 9 a.m. (5K and 10K start).

Nov. 27: *The Great Turkey Chase. Parfet Park, 719 10th St., Golden. 7:30 a.m. (registration pick-up begins), 8:30 a.m. (race begins). $25 (children ages 10 and under), $35 (participants ages 11 to 20), $43-$53 (participants ages 21 and older).

Nov. 27: *2025 Mile High United Way Turkey Trot. Starting at South High School, 1700 E. Louisiana Ave., ending at Washington Park near South Downing Street and East Tennesse Avenue. 7:30-10:15 a.m. $55.24-$60.24.

Nov. 27: *Harvesting Hope 5K - Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. Central Park, 8801 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. 8:45 a.m. (kids fun run) and 9:15 a.m. (5K). $27.50.

Nov. 27: *Alpine Bank Boulder Thanksgiving Day 5K and Kids 800M Fun Run. Along the 1300 block of Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. 9 a.m. (kids 800M run) and 9:15 a.m. (5K). Prices vary.

Just for fun

Nov. 26: Thanksgiving Eve Soiree - 12th Annual All Black Attire. Temple Nightclub, 1136 Broadway. Starting at 8 p.m. $49.87 (general admission), $108.55 (VIP).

Nov. 27: Museum Visit. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (youth ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults).

Nov. 27: *Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

Worth the Trip

Nov. 27: *Avon Turkey Trot. Harry A. Nottingham Park, 1 Lake St., Avon. 8:30-11 a.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $10 (2K, in advance), $15 (2K, day of), $20 (5K, in advance), $25 (5K, day of).

Nov. 27: *12th Annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K. Old Frisco Community Center, 110 S. Third Ave., Frisco. Starting at 9:30 a.m. Free (ages 5 and under). $15 (youth ages 6-17), $30 (adults).