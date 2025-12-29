Here’s how to get around Denver safely on New Year’s Eve

Drunk and drugged driving can be a real temptation in the wee hours of New Year’s morning, after New Year’s Eve festivities have wrapped and sobriety is but a dream.

But there are life or death risks — and real consequences — with that, and the message is clear from officials across the state: Don’t do it.

“There are absolutely no safe levels of drinking or drug use when it comes to driving,” said Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, in a statement. “We must stop convincing ourselves that we’re ‘OK to drive’ after a drink or two. If you feel different, you drive different. Plan ahead — because one bad decision can change lives forever.”

In that spirit, the Regional Transportation District is offering Zero Fare for New Year’s Eve.

From 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 7 a.m. on Jan. 1, all RTD rail and bus lines, Access-a-Ride and FlexRide will be free.

“Ring in the new year without worrying about how you will get home,” said RTD CEO Debra Johnson in a statement. “Thanks to RTD’s continued partnership with Molson Coors, the entire transit system will be fare-free on New Year's Eve, so customers can focus on celebrating safely.”

A couple snags, though.

Many of the downtown Denver bus lines don’t run long after midnight — so plan ahead or leave a little early. Check the RTD Nextride app for more information.

And fair warning: There will also be two fireworks shows on 16th Street – one at 9 p.m. and one at midnight. Both will slow down the RTD’s 16th Street FreeRide, causing potential connection problems.

Final trains from Denver’s Union Station include the following:

A Line: 1 a.m.

B Line: 1:09 a.m.

D Line: 12:48 a.m.

E Line: 12:55 a.m.

G Line: 1:01 a.m.

N Line: 1:26 a.m.

W Line: 12:56 a.m.

As for buses, the final rides run as follows:

16th Street FreeRide:

Final departure from Union Station at 12:52 a.m.

Final departure from Civic Center Station at 1:20 a.m.

Services may be paused between 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. because of fireworks displays

Route 83L:

Departs Civic Center Station Gate 5 at 1:10 a.m., after which the station will close

Route 15:

Departs Union Station at 12:14 a.m. with the Union Station Bus Concourse closing at 12:45 a.m.

What if you miss your bus or train?

If your New Year’s Day partying goes far beyond midnight, you may need an alternate way to get home.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Uber, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol are offering up to $8-off ride shares for people who use the code JOYFULCO25. To enter it, download the Uber app, go to the Account section, click on Wallet and scroll down to “Add Voucher Code.”

“The holidays should be a time of joy, not heartbreak,” said Uber spokesperson Stefanie Sass, in a statement. “By providing a reliable alternative to drinking and driving, we’re helping Coloradans make the responsible choice to get home safely.”