Denver’s housing market is slowing even as listings pile up

Denver’s housing market is in a holding pattern as mortgage rates, affordability and general economic uncertainty push buyers to the sidelines.

Unsold listings are piling up as potential buyers hold back on making offers. There were 7,607 homes for sale at the end of December, a 10 percent jump from the previous year, according to a report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

Some sellers are giving up for now and pulling their homes off the market, the report said. Those listings will probably pop back up in the coming months.

“In many ways, real estate became collateral damage from wider economic forces beyond the industry’s control,” said Amanda Snitker, chair of the trends committee for the real estate association, in the report.

Borrowing costs, inflation, tariffs and immigration policy all combined to make it hard to navigate the housing market, she said.

“These economic variables shaped housing market psychology more than traditional supply-and-demand fundamentals,” Snitker said.

The median price for a home in metro Denver stood at $575,000 in December, according to the report. That’s a 0.51 percent decline from the prior year. While the overall market was mostly flat in 2025, attached homes like condos saw a more pronounced drop of 1.28 percent.

Homes are taking longer to sell, with buyers taking their time to comb through the growing number of options. That’s giving buyers the upper hand in negotiations.

The number of homes sold has been flat for the past three years. The market has been cooling off after home prices in Denver rose 38.5 percent from March 2020 to April 2022.