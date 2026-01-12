Denver news

22-year-old man dies after crashing car into South Platte River

Bystanders pulled the driver from the car, but he did not survive.
A car, flipped upside down, is halfway submerged into murky water. The wheels are above the water, as well as some of the red car body.
The driver was traveling eastbound at East 58th Avenue and crashed near the York Street intersection on Sunday.
A 22-year-old man died Sunday evening after crashing his vehicle into the South Platte River near Commerce City. 

Colorado State Patrol said Monday that the driver was traveling eastbound at East 58th Avenue and crashed near the York Street intersection around 5:30 p.m. The driver allegedly cut across incoming traffic and drove off the left side of the road.

The driver went “airborne off a large embankment” and landed upside down in the South Platte. Bystanders scrambled to pull the driver from the car as first responders arrived, CBS Colorado reported.

Officials said the driver was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was the only person in the vehicle.

