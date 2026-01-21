Road closures coming to Santa Fe Drive for pedestrian projects 

A 370-foot bridge and an ADA accessible underpass are under construction.

Construction is expected to take about 21 months, though the ramp closure won’t last as long.

The on-ramp to northbound Santa Fe Drive at Evans Avenue will be closed for up to 12 weeks.

The closure makes way for construction of a new bike and pedestrian bridge at West Jewell Avenue. The 370-foot bridge will connect two neighborhoods that have been cut in half by six lanes of traffic and a major rail corridor.

Construction is expected to take about 21 months, though the ramp closure won’t last as long.

The bridge will also provide a new way to access the Evans Avenue Regional Transportation District light rail station. In total, the bridge is expected to cost about $25 million.

About half the money comes from the 2017 Elevate Denver bond program, with the remaining half coming from other local, state and federal sources.

Iowa Avenue will be closed for underpass work.

In another pedestrian project east of Santa Fe, Iowa Avenue's underpass beneath the railway is getting a facelift. The city will rebuild the sidewalk, replace the current stairs with ramps and install new lights and art throughout the underpass, according to DOTI.

Iowa Avenue will be closed to cars going in both directions between Acoma Street and Santa Fe Drive for about nine months starting Jan. 26. Pedestrians and cyclists will still have access to the underpass during construction.

Drivers on Evans Avenue can reach Santa Fe northbound via detours to Mississippi Avenue to the north and Dartmouth and Hampden avenues to the south.