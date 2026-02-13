Send your valentine some sweet Denver architecture

Anyone who’s lived in an old house or apartment building knows they have character, idiosyncrasies, and backstories. Not unlike boyfriends and girlfriends. New builds have personality, too. Or none at all. Just like boyfriends and girlfriends.

We anthropomorphize the structures in our lives. They may have good bones, or they might be where the heart is. So, staring out the window at Denver Health’s turquoise residential building during an appointment one day, a peculiar question invaded my thoughts. “Would I date it?”

I shared my musings on social media, and a series was born, “Would I Date That Denver Building?” It mixes my love of architecture with my current singledom. (No, it’s not a fetish. But if humping hospitals is your thing, I won’t judge.)

The series, which continues on Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Facebook, inspired Denverite to create cards you can send to your crush for Valentine’s Day. (You can download them here.) I hope it strengthens your foundation.