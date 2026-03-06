United airplane collides with a de-icing truck at Denver International Airport

An employee with the de-icing company was transported to the hospital.

United Airlines planes sit at gates at Denver International Airport on a snowy day. Feb. 21, 2025.

A United airplane flying from Denver to Nashville collided with a de-icing truck at Denver International Airport amid heavy snow Friday morning, sending one employee to the hospital.

DIA and United spokespersons confirmed the incident on Friday stating, a “de-icing truck made contact with a United aircraft”. An employee of the de-icing contractor was sent to the hospital as a result. It isn’t clear if the injured employee was driving the vehicle.

No other injuries among the 122 passengers and six crew members have been reported.

Several people onboard the flight posted photos of the incident on the online forum Reddit. Photos show a de-icing truck flipped onto its side, with emergency personnel responding to the scene.

Airport officials said snow at DIA is likely to lead to delays as crews work to de-ice planes before takeoff. According to flight tracking website FlightAware, nearly 500 flights leaving DIA on Friday have been delayed.