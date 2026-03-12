Ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Denver metro

The Mile High City is going green!

Things to do in Denver

Love Bug the little horse takes part in Denver's annual St. Patrick's Day parade along Blake Street. March 16, 2024.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

The Mile High City is going green … Kelly green.

With a theme of “stars, stripes and shamrocks,” Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take over the Union Station area on Saturday, March 14. The parade will run along Wynkoop, 17th and Blake streets. And a St. Paddy’s pet parade will start at Sonny Lawson Park later that afternoon.

Other happenings include Irishfest Denver in the Ballpark District, a leprechaun shamrock hunt in Parker, a 5K in Highlands Ranch and a festival with music and food in Arvada.

St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, March 17, but much of the fun will happen this weekend.

Whether you partake in green beer or parade festivities, have fun!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Parades, parties and festivals

Saturday, March 14:

*2026 Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Starting at 19th and Wynkoop streets, running along Blake Street, ending on Blake Street between 23rd and 27th avenues. Starting at 9:30 a.m. Free (to attend). All ages.

*Irishfest Denver. Denver’s Ballpark District in the Rockies’ parking lot at 21st and Blake streets. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. $12 (general admission), $55 (VIP).

*St. Patrick’s Day Parade Party. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. Starting at 9 a.m. No cover. All ages.

*St. Patrick’s Day Parade Watch Party. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Starting at 9 a.m. Free. All ages.

Luck O’ The Market Scavenger Hunt. Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover. All ages.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora. Noon-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Olde Town Arvada St. Patrick’s Day Festival. Olde Town Arvada, Arvada. Noon-6 p.m. Free. All ages.

*St. Paddy’s Day Pet Parade. Sonny Lawson Park, 2301 Welton St., and along Welton Street in Five Points. Starting at 1:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Colfax. La Vista Denver and El Piñon, 5500 Colfax Ave. Starting at 2 p.m. No cover.

Eat and drink

Saturday, March 14:

St. Patrick’s Day Brunch & Day Party. Federales Tacos & Tequila - RiNo, 2901 Larimer St. 9 a.m.-noon. $48 (includes four drinks and breakfast buffet). Advance registration recommended.

St. Paddy's Party 2026. New Terrain Brewing Co., 16401 Table Mountain Parkway, Golden. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

Shamrock The Block. Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. No cover.

Denver St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl & Block Party. Starting at Wonderyard Garden + Table, 2200 Larimer St., and Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. 1 p.m.-2 a.m. $25. Advance registration recommended.

Do The Almost St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl. 1932 Blake St. 4:30-9 p.m. Advance registration required. $18-$22.

Tuesday, March 17:

St. Patrick’s Day. Chicken N Pickle, 14225 Lincoln St., Thornton. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover. All ages until 2 p.m.

St. Paddy’s Themed Menu. Vanishing West Ciders, 9735 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 3-9 p.m. No cover.

St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl. The Passport Denver, 1437 Market St. Starting at 5 p.m. $24.

Music and nightlife

Friday, March 13:

*Keggs & Eggs 2026. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 7 a.m. (doors open). Free.

Saturday, March 14:

Gobs O’Phun. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $32.37 (in advance), $39 (day of). Advance registration required.

Sunday, March 15:

*Celtic Steps St. Patrick’s Day Performance. Stanley Marketplace SE Plaza, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

Tuesday, March 17:

*Irish Folktales and Songs. Arapahoe Libraries, online. 10-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12. Advance registration required.

Thursday, March 19:

The Young Dubliners. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 7:30 p.m. $49-$59. Advance registration required.

Lúnasa. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8:30 p.m. $45 (in advance), $51 (day of). Advance registration required.

Tuesday, March 24:

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy and the Celtic All-Stars. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 7:30 p.m. $74-$79. Advance registration required.

Fitness and health

March 14:

*8th Annual ShamROCK Stampede & Indoor Health Expo. Douglas County Event Center, 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock. 9 a.m.-noon. $33-$38 (kids ages 17 and under), $38-$43 (ages 60 and older), $43-$48 (adults).

*St. Patrick’s Day 5K. Starting at Highlands Ranch Town Center South, 9344 Dorchester St., Highlands Ranch. 9 a.m.-noon. $20 (ages 2-12), $65 (ages 13 and older).

March 16-22:

*Lucky the Leprechaun’s Shamrock Hunt. Parks and trails throughout Parker and Downtown Parker, Parker. Anytime. Free. All ages.

Other

March 17:

Memory Cafe: Special Collections presents on Colorado St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations. Virginia Village Branch Library, 1500 S. Dahlia St. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 50 and older.