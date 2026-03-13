Things to do in Denver

Where to expect St. Patrick’s Day parade traffic in downtown Denver

If you’ve got to drive, steer clear of Wynkoop and Blake streets.
Kyle Harris
2 min. read
Bagpipers pipe bags during Denver's annual St. Patrick's Day parade along Blake Street. March 16, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

As green-clad revelers congregate downtown for Denver’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, you can expect a lot of traffic, very little parking and a lot of drinking. The city will be packed with cars, scooters, bikes and more — including some with inebriated operators.

So watch out on the sidewalks, and watch out on the streets.

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Coors Field Parking Lot at 19th and Wynkoop streets. It heads down Wynkoop to 17th Street, up 17th to Blake Street, and ends at 27th and Blake. The parade will disband in Coors Field Parking Lot B.

Map by Kevin J Beaty/Denverite, who apologizes for the man in the corner.

If you’re taking the bus, there will be detours downtown from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the following lines: 0, 1, 8, 9, 10, 15, 19, 20, 28, 38, 44, 48, 52, 120X and FF1. Train service will not be impacted. For more information about detours and delays, visit the RTD website.

In short, whether you want to park for the parade, or pedal or drive around downtown, don’t try to go through the Union Station and Ballpark neighborhoods.

If you happen to be smoking, put out your butts carefully. There’s a red flag warning in effect on this sunny, breezy Saturday. 

And if you plan to be out late, make sure to wear some layers (preferably green). There’s a chance of rain, wind and snow — and temperatures will drop below 20 degrees on Saturday night.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

X: @kyle_a_harris

 

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