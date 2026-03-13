Where to expect St. Patrick’s Day parade traffic in downtown Denver

If you’ve got to drive, steer clear of Wynkoop and Blake streets.

As green-clad revelers congregate downtown for Denver’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, you can expect a lot of traffic, very little parking and a lot of drinking. The city will be packed with cars, scooters, bikes and more — including some with inebriated operators.

So watch out on the sidewalks, and watch out on the streets.

The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Coors Field Parking Lot at 19th and Wynkoop streets. It heads down Wynkoop to 17th Street, up 17th to Blake Street, and ends at 27th and Blake. The parade will disband in Coors Field Parking Lot B.

If you’re taking the bus, there will be detours downtown from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the following lines: 0, 1, 8, 9, 10, 15, 19, 20, 28, 38, 44, 48, 52, 120X and FF1. Train service will not be impacted. For more information about detours and delays, visit the RTD website.

In short, whether you want to park for the parade, or pedal or drive around downtown, don’t try to go through the Union Station and Ballpark neighborhoods.

If you happen to be smoking, put out your butts carefully. There’s a red flag warning in effect on this sunny, breezy Saturday.

And if you plan to be out late, make sure to wear some layers (preferably green). There’s a chance of rain, wind and snow — and temperatures will drop below 20 degrees on Saturday night.