Things to do in Denver this weekend, March 20-22

Things to do in Denver

A dance kicks off programming for the Denver March Powwow at the Denver Coliseum. March 18, 2022.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Events this weekend range from spring markets and Colfax Marathon race preparation to the World’s Largest Dinosaurs exhibit opening at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Meanwhile, the Denver March Powwow will celebrate the heritage of American Indians at the Denver Coliseum with dancers, music and storytellers.

The Denver Public Library is hosting a three-day used book sale and the 2026 Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival is back! Comedian Trey Kennedy, who you’ve likely seen on Facebook, is performing at Paramount Theatre on Saturday, too.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors. Prices are rounded.

Friday, March 20

Just for fun

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $11 (guests ages 6 and older).

The Red Chair Bookshop 3-Day Used Book Sale. Denver Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. No cover.

Denver March Powwow. Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Free (ages 6 and under), $3 (ages 60 and older, day pass), $7 (ages 7-59, day pass), $9 (ages 60 and older, three-day pass), $20 (ages 7-59, three-day pass).

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20 (youth), $28 (adults).

Kids and family

The World’s Largest Dinosaurs - Opening Day. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Prices vary, special ticket required.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Goodnight Moon: A Fiber Tale. Parker Arts Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Main Street, Parker. 2-5 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

2026 Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 7 p.m. $75 (all access pass, Denver Film members), $85 (all access pass, non-members).

Preacher Lawson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $35-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Domestic Bliss. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (adults).

Conversation Pieces. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 18 and under), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Moments That Made US and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college student, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

What We Tend and An Unexpected Turn. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Laser K-Pop Demon Hunters. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required.

Karli & Tony Live Music. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Ellis Paul. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $39 (in advance), $45 (day of). Advance registration required.

Peter Bradley Adams. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $44 (in advance), $50 (day of). Advance registration required.

Ookay. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 9 p.m. $29.

Sports and fitness

*Denver Summit FC at Orlando Pride. Watch on Victory+ or The Spot Denver 3. 6 p.m.

*Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks. Watch on ALT or KTVD. 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude 2, or listen on 92.5 FM. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, March 21

Just for fun

Stained Glass Workshops at the Gardens. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9:30 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. $145 (member), $155 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Goodnight Moon – Weaving Tales Together: Co-Authoring Children’s Books. Parker Arts Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 10 a.m.-noon. $35 (resident), $38 (non-resident). For ages 16 and older.

Denver March Powwow. Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Free (ages 6 and under), $3 (ages 60 and older, day pass), $7 (ages 7-59, day pass), $9 (ages 60 and older, three-day pass), $20 (ages 7-59, three-day pass).

Organic Gardening for Beginners. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 11 a.m.-noon. $25. Advance registration recommended.

AJ's Dog Bakery Pop-Up. Bonez 4 Budz at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

The Red Chair Bookshop 3-Day Used Book Sale. Denver Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. No cover.

Denver Spring Vibe Artisan Markets. The Arch, 3001 Walnut St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Discover the Miracles of Lavender: In the Garden and the Kitchen. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. Noon-1:15 p.m. $37 (members), $42 (non-members). Advance registration required.

Pizza & Posies. Lily & The Bee Floral Design at Gattara, 1776 Grant St. 2-4 p.m. $93. Advance registration required.

Adulti-Verse Monsters & Magic. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. Starting at 6 p.m. $52.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

The White Rabbit’s Easter Wonderland. Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware St., Westminster. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. No cover.

Family and Community Music-Making. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 1-4 p.m. No cover. All ages.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $29 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Comedy and theater

2026 Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. $75 (all access pass, Denver Film members), $85 (all access pass, non-members).

Preacher Lawson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $35-$45.

Trey Kennedy. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Art, culture, and media

Domestic Bliss. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (adults).

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college student, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

Moments That Made US and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up To: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Spring Art Walk. Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Pup Club Party. Odyssey Beerwerks, 5535 W. 56th Ave., Arvada. 1-4 p.m. No cover.

Culinary Date Night: France. Cook Street, 43 W. Ninth Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

20-hour Marathon. The Playground at MSU’s Kalamath Building, 800 Kalamath St. 7 a.m.-noon. Free.

20-hour Marathon - Evening Block. The Playground at MCA Denver’s Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $10 (students and seniors), $20 (general admission). Advance registration required.

The Grocery Story Presented by The Colorado Sound. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $33 (in advance), $39 (day of). Advance registration required.

Dusk: The Rising of the Dark. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $40.

20-hour Marathon - Late Night Block. The Playground at Glob, 3551 Brighton Blvd. 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Suggested donation.

Sports and fitness

*Pancake Run - Colfax Marathon Countdown. Runners Roost, 1685 S. Colorado Blvd. Starting at 8 a.m. Free.

Calgary Roughnecks at Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, March 22

Just for fun

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $11 (guests ages 6 and older).

Denver March Powwow. Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Free (ages 6 and under), $3 (ages 60 and older, day pass), $7 (ages 7-59, day pass), $9 (ages 60 and older, three-day pass), $20 (ages 7-59, three-day pass).

The Red Chair Bookshop 3-Day Used Book Sale. Denver Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Denver Spring Vibe Artisan Markets. The Arch, 3001 Walnut St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Hello Spring Artisan Craft & Art Walk. Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada. Noon-4 p.m. Free.

Mahj Madness. Temple Emanuel, 51 Grape St. 1-4 p.m. $100. Advance registration required.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Pete the Cat. Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 10 a.m. $15, $50 (family four-pack). Advance registration required.

Kids Drop-Off Art Club. Friends of Friends at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-noon. $25. For ages 6-10.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Comedy and theater

2026 Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Preacher Lawson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. $35-$45.

Brent Gill. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college student, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

Conversation Pieces. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 18 and under), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Domestic Bliss. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. Noon-4 p.m. Free (children), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (adults).

Eat and drink

Boozy Brunch: Celebrating Spring. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $127 (per person). Advance registration required.

Escape to the French Countryside. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $127 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Kitty Craft. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $39.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*All-Out Spring Fever. Ralston Creek Trail, 19500 W. 64th Parkway, Golden. 9 a.m. $54 (5K), $65 (10K), $86 (half marathon).

*Colorado Avalanche at Washington Capitals. Watch on ALT. 10:30 a.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude or NBA TV, or listen on 92.5 FM. 3 p.m. Prices vary.