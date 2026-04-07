What is Vibrant Denver building in your neighborhood? Now you can see

The city just launched a portal to track 58 new bond projects.

City staffers cheer at a victory party for the Vibrant Denver Bond package during an Election Night party at Après Govnr's Park. Nov. 4, 2025.

You can now track the status of the 58 capital projects funded by 2025’s voter-approved Vibrant Denver bond package in real time, thanks to a new city portal.

The $950 million Vibrant Denver bond, split into five ballot initiatives, was approved by voters by a large margin during November’s off-season election. The bond funds both major and minor projects alike by taking out long-term debt that will be repaid using property taxes.

Major projects include a $150 million rework of viaducts near the proposed Denver Broncos stadium, $70 million for Park Hill Park and $75 million for a new training center for the police, sheriff and fire departments.

The city’s new portal will track the progress of all 58 bond projects. Residents will be able to view project locations and descriptions, track each one’s status and see project construction completion dates.

Many of the bond’s projects were chosen for their “shovel-readiness.” As the portal shows, construction on bond projects hasn’t started yet. Denver recently finalized the first tranche of funding in March, releasing about $410 million for projects to get started.

A majority of the projects are currently in development, with four reaching the design stage.

Several projects aren’t on the tracker’s map. The bond package included projects that will require a land purchase, like a new $20 million American Indian Cultural Embassy and a $20 million recreation center and skate park in southeast Denver.

What about the previous packages?

The last two bond packages passed in 2021 and 2017.

Both packages still have dozens of projects that have yet to be completed, according to the city’s previous bond portals.

Incomplete projects are expected to be completed by early 2028. They include various field and court replacements at Denver parks; sidewalk repairs; a new recreation center in Westwood and more.