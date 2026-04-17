Things to do in Denver this weekend, April 17-19

It’s a big sports weekend for the Mile High City.

Things to do in Denver

Bannock Street has been renamed "Denver Nuggets Way" to commemorate the team's participation in the NBA Finals. May 31, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

It’s a big sports weekend for the Mile High City.

In soccer news, the U.S. Women’s National Team will play at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Friday. The Colorado Rapids will face off against Inter Miami (Lionel Messi’s team) on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Denver Nuggets have made the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight year. The team will go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Saturday. (Andy has a guide to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.)

And the Colorado Rockies are in town all weekend.

Other non-sport events include the opening of Australian Indigenous Art exhibit “The Stars We Do Not See” at the Denver Art Museum, a LoHi Spring Bazaar and market at City Park.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors. Prices are rounded.

Friday, April 17

Just for fun

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $11 (guests ages 6 and older).

Member Mixer: Pottery Class with City Mud. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. $159 (includes membership to MCA Denver).

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Kids and family

Party for Our Planet. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and children under 1), $18 (1-year-olds and guests ages 60 and older), $20 (guests ages 2-59).

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Learning Lab: Book Stars, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus. DCPA at Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Pete Correale. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 8-10 p.m. Prices vary.

Frank Caliendo. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $35-$45.

Craig Conant. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:30 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college students, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

Embracing Chance. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe. Dr. Noon-9 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Street Food Series: Mexico. Cook Street, 43 W. Ninth Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Japanese Izakaya. Stir to Learn, 1801 Wynkoop St., Suite 175. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $127 (per person). Advance registration required.

Rustic Italian Dinner. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $127 (per person). Advance registration required.

2026 Spring Barrel Tasting Dinners. Balistreri Vineyards, 1946 E. 66th Ave. 6:30 p.m. $150 (includes seven-course dinner with wine pairings). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Ganja White Night: Cloud City Music Festival. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 2:30 p.m. $60-$122.

Sunset Sessions. The Outpost on Platte, 1635 Platte St. 4-7 p.m. Free.

*Sublime. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Cartoon Rave. Bounce Empire, 1380 S. Public Road, Lafayette. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $25 (in advance), $35 (day of show), $40 (at the door).

Sports and fitness

*Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

*U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Japan. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on TNT, truTV or Peacock. 7 p.m. prices vary. (Paolo has more on the USWNT’s return to Commerce City here.)

Saturday, April 18

Just for fun

Homestead in the Hood Mercantile Grand Opening. Homestead in the Hood Mercantile, 1385 Carr St., Lakewood. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Tanner Gun Show. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $15 (good for entry on Saturday and Sunday).

2026 Bowl-a-thon for Sunday Sundae - Wheel Throwing and Hand-Building. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 9-10:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 12:30-2 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.

*Roots in Sheridan Tree Planting. City of Sheridan, 4101 S. Federal Blvd., Sheridan. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.

LoHi Spring Bazaar. 2120 W. 32nd Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*Globeville Community Celebration. Denver Public Library and Denver Mayor at 4950 Washington St. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

*Foraging in Your Backyard. Slow Food Denver starting at Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 29th Ave., Edgewater. 1-2:30 p.m. $20-$50.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $29 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Kids and family

Party for Our Planet. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and children under 1), $18 (1-year-olds and guests ages 60 and older), $20 (guests ages 2-59).

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Tiny Tots: Planes, Trains & Automobiles. The Local Drive Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Free (children ages 12 months and under), $20 (ages 1 and up).

Día del Niño: Peruvian Arpilleras Folk Art. Athmar Park Branch Library, 1055 S. Tejon St. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 18 and under.

Family Storytime: First Responders & Mounted Patrol. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Baby/Toddler (0-24 months) Clothing Swap. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

Día del Niño Fiesta. Valdez-Perry Branch Library, 4690 Vine St. 2:45-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

The Prelude - Earth Day Film Event. Cleo Parker Robinson, 2025 N. Washington St. Starting at 9:45 a.m. $15-$35.

Tracing the Divide Film Screening. The Outpost on Platte, 1635 Platte St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.

Shakespeare in the Parking Lot - A Midsummer Night's Dream. Curtis Community Center, 2349 E. Orchard Road, Greenwood Village. Noon-12:45 p.m. Free.

*Slow Food Denver + City of Edgewater: Earth Day Films & Local Food Heroes. Slow Food Denver at Edgewater Public Market, 5505 W. 29th Ave., Edgewater. 4-6 p.m. $5-$20.

Frank Caliendo. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $35-$45.

Rotating Tap Comedy. SomePlace Else Brewery, 6425 W. 52nd Ave., Arvada. 7-9 p.m. Free.

The Van Helsing Society Murder Mystery. The Audacious Space, 1373 N. Grant St. 8 p.m. $37 (general admission), $47 (VIP). Advance registration required.

Art, culture, and media

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (members and children ages 2 and under), $12 (children ages 3-15 and students), $13 (military members and guests ages 65 and older), $16.25 (adults.

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college students, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up To: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Inside the Studio with Juan Carlos Escobedo. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. Noon-1:30 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Culinary Date Night: Spain. Cook Street, 43 W. Ninth Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Ganja White Night: Cloud City Music Festival. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 2:30 p.m. $65-$122.

*Sublime. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*All-Out Beat the Heat. Big Dry Creek Trail/Standley Lake, 10170 Church Ranch Way, Westminster. Starting at 7 a.m. $54 (5k), 65 (10k), $86 (half marathon).

Puppy Yoga. Lifeline Puppy Rescue at The Village, 7173 S. Havana St., Unit 600, Centennial. 10-11 a.m. $34 (includes 45-minute class and 15 minutes of puppy playtime). Advance registration recommended.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Prime Video. 1:30 p.m. Prices vary. (For the non-ball-knowers, Andy has a guide to the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.)

*Inter Miami at Colorado Rapids. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on Apple TV. 2:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Mammoth at Calgary Roughnecks. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 19

Just for fun

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $11 (guests ages 6 and older).

Tanner Gun Show. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $15 (good for entry on Saturday and Sunday).

*Market in the Park-et. City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Pollinator Power Hour - Beautiful Butterflies. The Rally Hotel, 1600 20th St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

Kids and family

Party for Our Planet. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members and children under 1), $18 (1-year-olds and guests ages 60 and older), $20 (guests ages 2-59).

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Tiny Tots: Planes, Trains & Automobiles. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Free (children ages 12 months and under), $20 (ages 1 and up).

Día Del Niño: Colorado Youth Mariachi Performance. Hadley Branch Library,1890 S. Grove St. 2-2:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $29 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Craig Conant. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 5 p.m. $30-$40.

Student Improv Showcase. Flipside Theatre, 502 Center Dr., Unit M, Superior. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free.

Comedy Works Laugh Lab Showcase. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. $10.

Art, culture, and media

Jaume Plensa: A New Humanism. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (members and children ages 2 and under), $12 (children ages 3-15 and students), $13 (military members and guests ages 65 and older), $16.25 (adults.

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college students, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

The Stars We Do Not See - Opening Day. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

Tiki Time with Trader Vince. Adrift Tiki Bar, 218 S. Broadway. 3-6 p.m. $68.

Moroccan at Home. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $127 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Wiz Khalifa. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*2026 Left Hand Brewing Half Marathon & 5k. Left Hand Brewing Co., 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $47 (5k), $84 (half marathon).

*Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.