Don’t get stuck in Colfax Marathon traffic this weekend

Runners head down 17th Avenue in the annual Colfax Marathon’s final leg, May 20, 2018.

If you’re running this weekend: close this tab and start stretching, carbo-loading and getting ready for bed.

For everyone else: Here’s what you should know about the traffic disruptions this weekend, as thousands of runners prepare to race throughout the city.

On Saturday, York Street will be partially closed from 21st Avenue to 17th Avenue from 9-11:30 a.m. for the 5k.

Sunday will have longer citywide closures for the 10-mile, half marathon and marathon.

Here’s what will be closed and when:

York Street from Colfax Avenue to 23th Avenue, from 5:45-8 a.m.

23rd Avenue from York Street to Colorado Boulevard from 5:45-8:15 a.m.

17th Avenue from Detroit Street to York Street from 6-10 a.m.

Colfax Avenue going west from Elizabeth Street to Speer Boulevard from 5:45-10 a.m.

Colfax Avenue going west from I-25 to Garrison Street from 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Raleigh Street from Colfax Avenue to W. 17th Avenue from 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lawrence Street from Speer Boulevard to 17th Street from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

17th Street to 17th Avenue and 17th Avenue to Vine Street from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Vine Street from 17th Avenue to 22nd Avenue from 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

A partial closure at 22nd Avenue from Vine Street to Gaylord Street, and Gaylord Street from 22nd Avenue to 21st Avenue from 7 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.

That’s a lot of the city. To travel north-south, I-25 will be open on the west side of the route, and Colorado Boulevard will be open on the east side. To travel east-west, roads south of Colfax and north of 26th Avenue will be open.

On Saturday, the 20 and 24 buses will have a detour around the 5k from 9 a.m. to noon.

Here’s how the race will affect RTD on Sunday:

The D and H lines will not service Colfax at Auraria Station via the downtown loop, but will detour to stop at Auraria West, Empower Field, Ball Arena/Elitch Gardens and Union Station.

The L line will be suspended.

These bus routes will have detours: 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 24, 28, 30, 38, 43, 44, 48, 51, 52, 76, 83L.

Good luck getting around, and good luck to everyone racing this weekend. I suggest Moe’s bagels as a great post-run meal.