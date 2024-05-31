Denver news

Attn airport travelers: The A Line will be down for much of Saturday

A shuttle will replace the commuter train between 3:16 a.m. to 6:46 p.m.
Rebecca Tauber
An RTD A Line commuter rail train leaves Denver International Airport, with the Continental Divide in the background. Monday, December 20, 2021.
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Travelers headed to the airport on Saturday should expect shuttle service in lieu of the A Line between Peoria and Denver Airport stations from 3:16 a.m. to 6:46 p.m.

RTD will be doing maintenance on the I-70 bridge near Peña Boulevard and on power lines that run RTD's commuter trains.

The agency said travelers should plan for extra time to transfer between shuttle buses.

The A Line will run as normal between Peoria and Union Station.

The first regular train will leave Union Station at 7 p.m. and leave the airport at 7:57 p.m.

Rebecca Tauber covers city council and transportation for Denverite. Before joining Colorado Public Radio, she worked at GBH News in Boston and KRBD in Ketchikan, Alaska. Rebecca grew up in Philly and graduated from Williams College. She loves journalism because it requires asking good questions and listening well.

You should email her with book recommendations and favorite restaurants, or if you ever want a freshly baked loaf of challah. News tips also welcome.

