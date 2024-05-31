Attn airport travelers: The A Line will be down for much of Saturday

A shuttle will replace the commuter train between 3:16 a.m. to 6:46 p.m.

An RTD A Line commuter rail train leaves Denver International Airport, with the Continental Divide in the background. Monday, December 20, 2021.

Travelers headed to the airport on Saturday should expect shuttle service in lieu of the A Line between Peoria and Denver Airport stations from 3:16 a.m. to 6:46 p.m.

RTD will be doing maintenance on the I-70 bridge near Peña Boulevard and on power lines that run RTD's commuter trains.

The agency said travelers should plan for extra time to transfer between shuttle buses.

The A Line will run as normal between Peoria and Union Station.

The first regular train will leave Union Station at 7 p.m. and leave the airport at 7:57 p.m.