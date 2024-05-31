Attn airport travelers: The A Line will be down for much of Saturday

Travelers headed to the airport on Saturday should expect shuttle service in lieu of the A Line between Peoria and Denver Airport stations from 3:16 a.m. to 6:46 p.m.
RTD will be doing maintenance on the I-70 bridge near Peña Boulevard and on power lines that run RTD's commuter trains.
The agency said travelers should plan for extra time to transfer between shuttle buses.
The A Line will run as normal between Peoria and Union Station.
The first regular train will leave Union Station at 7 p.m. and leave the airport at 7:57 p.m.