Councilmember Flor Alvidrez says she fell ill after exposure to ‘contaminated documents’ during constituent office hours

The Denver city councilmember is suspending the in-person meetings for now.

Denver City Councilmember Flor Alvidrez said she fell ill after coming into contact with “contaminated documents” during constituent office hours at the end of May.

“I am recovering well but for the time being we will be temporarily suspending our in person constituent hours,” Alvidrez wrote in her newsletter earlier this week.

Besides suspending the constituent hours, Alvidrez also said in her newsletter that her team has added new safety measures. Alvidrez wrote that she is available for virtual meetings, phone calls and emails.

The incident took place at Table Public House in Overland.

Alvidrez and Table Public House did not respond to Denverite’s request for comment.

It’s unclear what type of substance was on the documents. Denver Health declined to comment, citing patient privacy.

The Denver Police Department confirmed the incident happened.

“DPD is investigating an incident in which the councilperson was exposed to an unknown substance,” DPD spokesperson Jay Casillas told Denverite in an email. “Since this is still an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional details. No arrests have been made at this time.”