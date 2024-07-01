Here’s what you can catch at Sie FilmCenter’s Queer film festival in August

The Sie Film Center is ready for the Denver Film Festival to begin. Oct. 28, 2021.

Next month brings the return of CinemaQ, Denver's Queer film festival at Sie FilmCenter on Colfax Avenue.

Sie FilmCenter announced the lineup Monday, with a range of short films, documentaries, true crime flicks as well as a coming of age story featuring both Aubrey Plaza and a mushroom trip.

The festival runs from Aug. 8-11 and tickets are on sale now. Entire passes cost $60 for members and $75 for nonmembers, while individual tickets are $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

A new portion of the program, BLQ, partners with Black Pride Colorado for events and screenings of movies focused on Black queer experiences. That portion of the program will include "I'm Your Venus" and "Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story." Plus there's a mixer event and a panel with artists.

"Together we have created BLQ, a new track at CinemaQ to explore Black Lives Queerly and ensure that all folks in the community have the opportunity to see themselves and come together to celebrate, watch and discuss," said Sie FilmCenter Artistic Director Keith Garcia.

Here's the schedule

Thursday, Aug. 8:

"My Old Ass," written and directed by Megan Park

Friday, Aug. 9:

"The Teaches of Peaches," directed by Philipp Fussenegger, Judy Landkammer

"HAZE," directed by Matthew Fifer

"S/He Is Still Her/e - The Official Genesis P-Orridge Documentary," directed by David Charles Rodrigues

Saturday, Aug. 10

"Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story," directed by Michael Mabbott and Lucah Rosenberg-Lee

"The Judgment," directed by Marwan Mokbel

"Rent Free," directed by Marwan Mokbel

"I'm Your Venus," directed by Kimberly Reed

Queer Shorts After Dark, featuring five short films

"Carnage for Christmas," directed by Alice Maio Mackay

Sunday, Aug. 11

"Young Hearts," directed by Anthony Schatteman

"Desire Lines," directed by Jules Rosskam

Queer Shorts Program featuring six short films

"All Shall Be Well," directed by Jules Rosskam

Find the full schedule along with other CinemaQ events online.