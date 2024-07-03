Denver Police will start cracking down on expired registration and plates later this month

Get to the DMV, or else.

Drivers head north on Josephine Street, where it merges with York Street at 18th Avenue. June 13, 2024.

License plate curmudgeons rejoice: the Denver Police Department plans to start a targeted enforcement of expired vehicle registration and expired temporary license plates starting July 15.

You know who you are: get on it and avoid a $95 fine, on top of registration and renewal fees.

The targeted enforcement period will run for one month through mid-August.

In a statement Wednesday, DPD said the move is directly in response to resident requests.

“DPD consistently hears complaints from residents about these violations, and this enforcement period is responsive to those community concerns,” DPD wrote.

The move suspends a DPD policy put in place in May, limiting officers from conducting traffic stops for low-level offenses like cracked windshields, broken headlights, and, crucially, expired registration and license plates.

The ability to temporarily suspend its own policy was built into the policy language; DPD emphasized that it is not suspending or reversing the policy long-term. It is aimed at letting officers focus time and resources on more dangerous traffic violations like reckless driving and speeding.

Denverites can find information about registering and renew registrations online.