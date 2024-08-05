Denverite Classifieds: Aug. 5, 2024

Help someone live out their girl group dreams (and achieve your own).

Tired of playing chess against a computer on your phone? Need someone who also appreciates the great outdoors and some great movies?

These Denverites are too. Respond to their classified and meet someone new!

Want to put yourself out there too? Submit your own classified here.

How does this all work again? Read more here.

CHESS ME! (50M, West Wash Park) New to the game of chess and who is overplaying on his cell and looking for a playing partner with a heartbeat ... is that greedy? I certainly hope not!

ACTIVE FILM BUFF (70F) Active woman hoping to connect with others of the similar ilk to hike, bike, dog walk, see quality films.

PITCH PERFECT (20F) Vocalist looking to join a folk or girl pop band. Talent optional, enthusiasm required.

NEW ENGLAND TRANSPLANT (43, Hale) Looking to fill the void left by the ocean. Interests include amateur photography, cooking from a recipe, easy hikes, meditation, dry humor, libraries, and mental health (having it and helping others have it). An iced coffee or a clever mixed drink sound good to me.

