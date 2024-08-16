Compost carts are coming to these Denver neighborhoods next

The compost-loving people of Ruby Hill, Harvey Park and a few other neighborhoods need only wait a few more weeks.

I know that every Denverite wakes up each morning with one pressing question on their mind: "When will compost collection start in my neighborhood?"

I have good news for residents of Bear Valley, College View-South Platte, Fort Logan, Harvey Park, Mar Lee, Marston, Overland and Ruby Hill. The answer is in the next few weeks.

Those neighbors should look for a letter in the mail explaining the program and letting them choose their cart size. Deliveries will begin in September.

It's been a slow rollout for composting.

City Council passed a bill in 2022 upping recycling pickup frequency and bringing free weekly compost collection citywide, subsidized by new fees on trash pickup.

While the policy affects the whole city, rollout has been slow; the first neighborhoods got carts at the start of January 2023, but the city does not expect to cover the whole city until 2025.

This next set of neighborhoods will bring compost cart distribution to about 54 percent of the city.

Here are more details on the program, plus a comprehensive guide to all things compost.