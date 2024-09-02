Denverite Classifieds: Sept. 2, 2024

Help these Denverites find some concert partners, yappers to listen to and busy buddies.

SEEKING OCCASIONAL CONCERT BUDDIES I sometimes want to see artists in which my existing friends have little interest. Wide-ranging tastes; currently holding tix for Dawes, Lettuce, Jon Anderson, Passenger, Tedeschi Trucks, Rocky Votolato, Leonid & Friends, Bonnie Raitt, and others. I sometimes travel for shows (ex: have tix for TTB in Asheville NC). I'm a guy born in the 60s but still wide open to all "good" music. Interested?

ARTIST LOOKING FOR FRIENDS TO LISTEN TO (37) Multidisciplinary artist and collector of marbles, kites and lenses. Looking for friends who appreciate art, culture, film and technology. I can speak Farsi/Urdu/Hindi/English, but love to listen more than speaking.

HELP ME BE TOO BUSY FOR MY OWN GOOD AGAIN (37F, Platt Park) Shy extrovert (wretched combo) that used to play roller derby, now avid mtb'er and gigging singer-songwriter that wants to take your dog on walks and bake pies. Historically been the social butterfly, now have too much free time (layoffs).

NEW TO THE AREA (NE Aurora/GVR) Retired and looking for someone to walk and talk with perhaps grab a bite.

