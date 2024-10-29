The central Denver library is ready to reopen. Here’s what we saw inside

The largest Denver library is reopening after years of construction. “I can’t wait to see 2,000 people back in this building, using this space.”

The mothership Denver library on Broadway hasn't been fully open to the public for four years, but that's about to change with a grand reopening this Sunday.

The closure of the Denver Public Library's central branch began with COVID-era lockdowns, but that was extended as the house of books underwent a huge $69 million renovation. Some areas were open for visitors, but visitors had to put up with sounds of heavy construction as they dug through old manuscripts and used the computers.

All of that hubbub has finally concluded. The largest Denver library will finally reopen in its entirety on Sunday, after the mayor and library staffers cut a ribbon to properly celebrate the occasion. (That begins at 10 a.m., if you're interested.)

Denver Public Library Central Branch director Rachel Fewell walks up a new set of stairs in the newly renovated Central Library on Broadway. Oct. 29, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Library officials hope the space is more welcoming.

The building is a combination of two architects' work. The original structure, on the parcel's north end, was designed by Burnham Hoyt and opened in 1955. Its higher floors, and main entranceway, were part of an addition by Michael Graves.

Both parts needed upgrades, said city librarian and DPL executive director Michelle Jeske/

"When we're fully open, we see between 2,000 and 2,500 people a day here. So you can imagine how much attention the elevators, the restrooms, and other things needed," she said. "In addition to that kind of attention, we really wanted to open up this space to be a very welcoming, very functional and very aesthetically pleasing place for people to be."

The Denver Public Library's new "Commons" space. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

New seating in the "Commons." Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Central's main hall now has grand staircases instead of escalators. The first-floor rotunda, which was once home to DVDs, is now called the "Commons."

Rachel Fewell, director of the central Denver library, said the Commons is supposed to feel like a small branch within the massive building — a place to sit and read or meet someone.

"We want this place to be really active and a neighborhood destination," she said.

A new teen area in the Denver Public Library's newly renovated Central Library on Broadway. Oct. 29, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Teens get their own space.

There's also a new teen library, complete with a bright pink line serving as a border that grown people shan't cross.

"Once you hit that pink line after Sunday, you need to be a teen — or you need to be one of our staff, who loves teens," Jeske said. "This is their space."

Don't worry, adult readers of young adult fiction: YA novels are located outside the pink line, so you can check out those titles, too.

This pink line in the Denver Public Library's newly renovated Central Library denotes where only teens are allowed to tread: into the building's new teen library space. Oct. 29, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

A new meeting room inside the Denver Public Library's newly renovated Central Library on Broadway. Oct. 29, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

There are also 15 new meeting rooms scattered throughout Central's floors. They'll be first-come-first-serve for now, but Fewell said DPL will roll out a booking system in the future.

Finishing the central Denver library is a big deal for the Civic Center area.

The revamped central Denver library also has a new event space in a spacious room lined with two stories of glass. They're calling it the "Park View" room, since you get a good look at Civic Center Park through those windows. The space will be bookable for press conferences and parties,

That new offering is part of a broader beefing-up of venues in the area, which also includes a new-ish ballroom in the Denver Art Museum and a proposed local history museum in the McNichols Building across the lawn (which, by the way, was the city's first public library).

Erika Martinez, a DPL spokesperson, said all of this fits into a bigger goal to revitalize the heart of the city.

"We are part of downtown Denver. So I think by having these spaces that are family friendly, where people can come in and do different things, we do feel like we're contributing to the activation of downtown," she told us. "So there is a collaboration. I think there is an intention — a strategic intention — to really activate this part of the city."

A view of Civic Center Park and 14th Avenue from the Denver Public Library's new "Park View" space. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Denver Public Library Central Branch director Rachel Fewell gives a tour of the "Park View" room. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Ready to get back to normal:

Meanwhile, Fewell said her staff of librarians and archivists are looking forward to a little more normalcy.

"All of our operations have changed three times," she said. "I'm just so happy to get them settled in their departments and be able to serve customers the way we want to."

Seeing those customers come back to something better, she added, made the long wait worthwhile.

"I can't wait to see 2,000 people back in this building, using this space," she told us. "The level of welcoming and belonging I feel like we can deliver back to the community is astounding, and it just makes me feel really good."