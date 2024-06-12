Denver’s getting its own history museum in a fittingly historic building

It’s yet another chapter in the long history of the McNichols building.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Denver Arts & Venues unveiled an ambitious plan Thursday to transform the historic McNichols Civic Center Building into a cultural hub featuring a new museum showcasing the history and culture of the city.

“A museum highlighting Denver’s rich history and culture at the historic McNichols Building will create a one of a kind, memorable space for locals and tourists alike to learn about our great city,” said Mayor Mike Johnston in a statement.

This new project aims to create a unique, immersive space for locals and tourists alike to learn about and engage with the rich heritage of the Mile High City. The city said it will also help with the goal of bringing more people to Civic Center Park in particular.

The McNichols building on the edge of Civic Center Park. Sept. 14, 2022. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

DAV renovated the McNichols Building, originally a Carnegie Library, in 2012 and since then it’s been used as an event space and temporary exhibition venue. The city also used it as an emergency shelter during extreme weather and for new immigrant families. The mayor’s press secretary, Jordan Fuja, confirmed that those operations wrapped up in March.

The McNichols Building’s first and second floors will be renovated to house the museum, while the third floor will continue to offer temporary public art, programming, and event spaces. The city is also exploring whether to add a restaurant or cafe to the building.

Fuja said the project is at the very beginning stages of this process, and there’s no timeline yet for the museum’s opening.