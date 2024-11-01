How to compost your fallen leaves and gross pumpkins

If your jack-o’-lantern is looking a little zombie-fied, it can have another life as compost.

Many, many carved and illuminated (and fake) pumpkins on display 13th Floor’s Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at Littleton’s Hudson Gardens. Sept. 28, 2023.

It’s time once again to give the city of Denver your tired, your poor, your huddled pumpkins and leaves yearning to breathe free.

For the next 16 days, fallen leaves and pumpkins (carved or not) can be dropped off and turned into compost through the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure’s annual LeafDrop program. The compost will be made available to Denver residents for free in the spring.

Through Nov. 17, the following location will accept leaves and pumpkins every weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cherry Creek Transfer Station* — 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on East Jewell Avenue)

— 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on East Jewell Avenue) Bruce Randolph High School — E. 40th Ave. and Steele Street

— E. 40th Ave. and Steele Street Kennedy High School — Newland Street and Brown Place

— Newland Street and Brown Place Sloan’s Lake Northwest Parking Lot — West Byron Place and Yates Street

— West Byron Place and Yates Street Veterans Park — South Vine Street and East Iowa Avenue

The Cherry Creek Transfer Station location will also be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., in addition to two other dropoff sites.

These sites will also return for one day only on Nov. 30 for the slackers.

Havana Nursery — 10450 Smith Road (enter on Smith Road)

— 10450 Smith Road (enter on Smith Road) Central Platte Campus — 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (Enter through the gates at Bayaud and Navajo, go past the Denver Animal Shelter to dumpsters in front of Building 2 on the right.)

All locations except Cherry Creek Transfer Station will only accept leaves if they’re bagged. A coupon is available for a free five-pack of compostable paper leaf bags at participating Ace Hardware stores.

Or skip the lines altogether if you already have compost service at your home. (The city compost service has been rolled out to most neighborhoods, but many in east Denver are still lacking.)

Speaking of composting, how’s your experience with city garbage services going? Write us at [email protected] for our inaugural Garbage Week.