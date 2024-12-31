The most striking sights we saw around Denver in 2024

A Populus Hotel guest in a window. Dec. 7, 2024.Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Denver, it has been a year. Thanks for letting us tag along as you did your thing.
To celebrate another 12 months of important news, goofy characters and moments of joy, we present our annual year in photos:
Read Isaac's story about Yupi the clown and his long journey to the U.S.
Dez brought us this nice story about Denver's Leap Day babies. See y'all again in 2028!
Kyle and Rebecca went out to talk to everyone who wasn't afraid of a springtime snowstorm.
Kevin went to hang out at Goth Night at the Federal Boulevard Denny's.
Remember that eclipse?
Kevin went to DU to document their craziness after the Pioneers won the NCAS Frozen Four hockey tournament.
We covered a whole lot of protests about Israel's war in Gaza.
Rebecca went to paramedic school to learn how they learn Denver's streets. Think you've got it down? You should try her navigation quiz.
Kyle talked to the Colorado Crane Guy who has the best office views in the city.
Kyle, Rebecca and Kevin brought us some very sweet coverage of high school graduations.
Rebecca and Paolo went to the Antiques Roadshow. And they brought our taxidermied raccoon.
Kevin got to see Jonny Barber's backyard, which, as expected, was filled with Colfax Avenue goodies.
Kyle spoke with barber Franklin Stiger, who was none too happy about Jazz Fest fencing outside his shop.
Lauren went to chat with people attending one of the Esquire Theatre's last shows. It was a sorrowful evening.
Kevin spent the summer hanging out in the metro's car scene.
We covered evictions and controversy surrounding apartment buildings in Aurora, which ended up making international news.
We were there as the 16th Street Mall started to wake from its long construction slumber.
Kyle spent time with the worker-owners of the Superior Farms meat processing plant, which was under fire from a local ballot measure that would have closed it down.
Kevin got down with Orange Vader, an OG Broncos super-fan.
Rebecca and Alex created Denverite Classifieds and followed up with a couple of dudes who found bromance through the project.
Lauren went to visit Jade Speaks to hear what she was cooking up for Rebel Bread's second-annual bake-off.
Kevin immersed himself in the annual Broadway Halloween parade, which almost became a ghost itself this year.
Haylee chatted with some of Denver's Michelin Star honorees. They were honored to receive the honor.
We chatted with voters before Election Day, then visited with some people angry with the outcome who yelled into pillows to re-center themselves.
Kevin met a couple of (actual) turkeys who got to sleep inside the Governor's Mansion.
Paolo dug deep into controversy at the Mercury Cafe.
Paolo went on a walk with goats, a solemn occasion to remember a man who adored an urban garden.