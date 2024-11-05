Politics

Denver 2024 General Election Live Blog: Results, updates and analysis

A dozen ballot measures await your vote. Polls close at 7 p.m.
Andrew Kenney,Kevin Beaty,Kyle Harris,Paolo Zialcita,Alex Scoville
1 min. read
Ballots zoom through a counting machine in Denver Elections’ headquarters on Bannock Street. June 25, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
DENVERITE VOTER GUIDE
HOW TO VOTE
STATEWIDE VOTER GUIDE

4 a.m.: Good morning Denver!

As you may have heard, it's Election Day. And a bit of a big one at that.

The presidential race has top billing on your ballot (and likely on your nerves, too). But Denverites are also weighing in on a dozen ballot measures that could change many parts of life in the city.

It made for an intimidatingly long ballot. But our voter guide is here to help you fill yours out if you still need to. No judgment — polls don't close until 7 p.m., after all.

Our peers at Colorado Public Radio have the statewide measures covered in their guide.

It's not even too late to register to vote — you do have to show up in person to do that, though. More details on the voting nitty-gritty here. We love guides!

We'll be back throughout the day (and the night) with more updates. Thanks for being here with us.

Alex Scoville

Andrew Kenney

Andrew Kenney became the supervising editor of Denverite in 2024. He covered state politics for Colorado Public Radio as a reporter from 2019 to 2024, and previously was a reporter at The Denver Post, Denverite and The (Raleigh) News & Observer.

Kevin Beaty

Kevin is a multimedia artist who flung himself into the world of journalism. He likes using a camera and microphone to tell stories about workers, the environment, social justice and fascinating humans.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Alex Scoville

Recent Stories

View more posts