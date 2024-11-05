Denver 2024 General Election Live Blog: Results, updates and analysis

4 a.m.: Good morning Denver!

As you may have heard, it's Election Day. And a bit of a big one at that.

The presidential race has top billing on your ballot (and likely on your nerves, too). But Denverites are also weighing in on a dozen ballot measures that could change many parts of life in the city.

It made for an intimidatingly long ballot. But our voter guide is here to help you fill yours out if you still need to. No judgment — polls don't close until 7 p.m., after all.

Our peers at Colorado Public Radio have the statewide measures covered in their guide.

It's not even too late to register to vote — you do have to show up in person to do that, though. More details on the voting nitty-gritty here. We love guides!

We'll be back throughout the day (and the night) with more updates. Thanks for being here with us.

— Alex Scoville