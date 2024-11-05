7,000 public employees in Denver likely to get collective bargaining rights as 2U leads

Referred Question 2U would grant more union rights to city and school employees.

An effort to expand union rights for government employees in Denver is leading in early election returns.

As of 8:30 p.m., about 64 percent of Denver voters supported Referred Question 2U. The measure would extend collective bargaining rights to about 7,000 more public employees in the city, should they choose to unionize.

The measure needs at least 50 percent support to pass.

What Referred Question 2U would do:

The proposal is meant to build momentum for the labor movement among Denver’s public-sector employees.

Currently, police, firefighters and Denver Public Schools teachers are the only local government employees who are allowed to bargain as units in Denver. Collective bargaining is a key source of power for unions.

For years, labor advocates have pushed for an expansion of collective bargaining rights. Denver is one of the few Democrat-led cities that lacks collective bargaining rights for most city employees.

If the measure passes, city workers can begin to collectively bargain starting on Jan. 1, 2026, but it doesn’t mean every worker will automatically be part of a union. Groups would still have to organize, hold a union election and negotiate a contract with the city. The ballot measure also sets limits on how many city groups can form collective bargaining units each year.

If conflicts between the city and unions arise during negotiations, a third party would come in, hear both sides’ arguments, and then make a binding decision that both parties have to abide by.

Strikes would be permitted, with stipulations. Employees of Denver County Court and Denver Water are prohibited from striking. Strikes or slowdowns that “substantially threaten public health, welfare or safety” are also prohibited.

The yes campaign is called Stronger Denver. It had reported raising about $527,000 as of Nov. 1.

Supporters of the measure have argued that the cost of living in Denver is too high, and that unionization would help city employees secure better pay and working conditions.