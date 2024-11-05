Denver officials probe reports of ballot irregularities at an adult care facility

The Denver Clerk and Recorder’s office said the probe could extend to other counties in the metro area.

Denver law enforcement officials are investigating reports of ballot irregularities tied to an adult day care operating in Denver.

The Denver District Attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday they have opened an investigation and the Denver Clerk and Recorder’s office said the probe could extend to other counties in the metro area.

The irregularities were discovered with a number of voter signature discrepancies, and they were all associated with a single address, the clerk’s office said.

“This incident demonstrates how Colorado’s multi-layered ballot processing systems have been proven effective in identifying irregularities in voted ballots, assuring voters Colorado elections are safe and accurate,” Mikayla Ortega, a spokeswoman for the Denver Clerk and Recorder, said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Denver DA’s office confirmed the investigation, but declined to say when the signature irregularities were reported to law enforcement.

This isn’t the first report of potential voter fraud or election security breaches in Colorado this election cycle. The Mesa County district attorney’s office continues to investigate a report of more than a dozen stolen ballots in Grand Junction. Those ballots were allegedly cast before their intended recipients got them in the mail.

Law enforcement officials have been busy across the state with various calls related to the election. Colorado-based federal law enforcement officials are operating a command post today and throughout the week, to respond to complaints as needed.