Live updates: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston testifies over ‘sanctuary’ cities in Congress

Mayor Mike Johnston holds a press conference about budget cuts and a new program for asylum seekers arriving to Denver. April 10, 2024.

8:58 a.m. — 'There is no one seeking hell to come to Denver'

Democratic Rep. Connolly questioning the mayors now. He notes Trump immigration czar Tom Homan wants to bring hell to cities like Denver.

"There is no one seeking hell to come to Denver," Johnston responds.

"I would argue the premise of this hearing is false. We have local leaders working with law enforcement and it's bringing down crime," Connolly said. "The idea that these are sanctuary cities that need to be punished is simply a war on urban America."

Bier, of the CATO Institute, said the data shows more immigrants mean lower homicide rates, and that holds true nationally.

— Kyle Harris

8:51 a.m. — This could be a long day

There are 60 members of Congress who could potentially ask questions. Comer is asking people to be mindful of time.

If each uses their maximum allotment of speaking time, this could go for 300 minutes.

Comer begins by saying he has a yes or no question for each mayor: Is their city a sanctuary city?

When it's Johnston's turn, Johnston tries to explain Denver's policies. Comer interrupts and says he takes it as an answer of yes.

— Kyle Harris

8:48 a.m. — One of Johnston's examples of immigrants contributing to the city

During the course of remarks, Johnston told the story of an immigrant, Julian Becerra, who came to Colorado and served in the Air Force before joining the Fountain Police Department.

In 2023, Becerra died on the job while pursuing a carjacking suspect. The mayor cited him as an example of what immigrants contribute to their communities.

— Kyle Harris

8:47 a.m. — Crime is a focus for all mayors and CATO Institute expert

All the mayors talked about recent drops in crime in their communities and how the cities immigration policies keep their cities safer by building trust with law enforcement.

“This administration’s policy is undermining that trust,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

“We are the safest major city in the nation,” Wu said. “We are home to the greatest health care, the greatest colleges and universities, the most advanced innovators and the 2024 World Champion Boston Celtics. We are the cradle of democracy in the city of champions. We are all of these things, not in spite of our immigrants, but because of them.”

“We are the safest major city in the nation because we are safe for everyone,” Wu said.

Both mayors Johnson and Adams talked about collaborating with the federal government. Mayor Johnston, less so.

David Bier, researcher with the CATO Institute, testified as well.

“Liberty must be protected over intrusive government and from private violence,” he said. “Unfortunately, the President’s chaotic indiscriminate deportation plan does the opposite. It harms public safety, threatens American rights and undermines successful integration of America’s immigrants into its society and economy.”

He pointed to research showing immigrants — including “illegal immigrants” — commit less crime than citizens.

— Kyle Harris

8:37 a.m. — More from Johnston's remarks:

"When buses started showing up filled with migrants, some in my city were afraid, just like I'm sure some of your constituents were afraid,” Mike Johnston told the committee. “They were afraid about crime and homelessness and worried about what these new people might take away from them. I understand that fear, and the truth is people who are new to this country do good and bad."

But as the buses kept coming: “Denver made a choice as a city, not to hate each other, but to help each other, not to turn on each other, but to turn to each other and see if together, we could solve a problem that felt bigger than any one of us, and that's what we did.”

He acknowledged the process wasn’t perfect and required sacrifice, but that Denver came out stronger than before.

“Americans expect us to do more than point fingers,” Johnston said. “They expect us to solve problems. So if Denver can decide to put aside our ideological differences long enough to manage a crisis we didn't choose or create, it seems only fair to ask that the body that is actually charged with solving this national problem, this Congress, can finally commit to do the same.”

Johnston closes his remarks by putting the onus on Congress, saying: "If Denver can find a way to put aside ideological differences long enough to manage a crisis we didn't shoose or create, it seems only fair to ask that the body actually charged with solving this national problem, this Congress, can finally do the same."

Congress has been unable to get to pass immigration reform for decades.

— Kyle Harris

8:32 a.m. — Johnston says crime is down. Data supports that.

“Migrants did not bring a wave of crime to Denver,” Johnston said. “In fact, crime went down.”

Watching from behind her desk, Rep. Boebert looks skeptical at Johnston's assertion.

For some context: Violent crime spiked in Denver and many other cities in 2020. But since last year, Denver has seen a 23 percent drop in shootings and a 29 percent drop in homicides involving firearms, according to the mayor’s office.

Crime is down in almost all categories, including violent crime, since 2022, according to the Denver Police Department’s dashboard.

— Kyle Harris and Caitlyn Kim

8:28 a.m. — Mike Johnston makes his opening statement

Mayor Mike Johnston speaking now. He opens with Denver’s story — how buses of immigrants started arriving in sandals and t-shirts in 10 degree weather.

As a mayor, he had to figure out what to do. As a man of faith, “I have a moral obligation to care for those in need.”

— Kyle Harris

8:27 a.m. — Eric Adams says public safety is still a priority, and highlights immigrant contributions

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is the first to speak. He says public safety is a priority for the city, and that crime has been dropping over the past three months.

“To be clear, the sanctuary city classification does not mean our city will ever be a safe haven for violent criminals. It also does not give New York City the authority to bypass federal law,” said Adams.

He spoke about the contribution of immigrants to the city’s hospital and food industry.

“As mayor, I do not control who enters or remains in our country, but I do have to manage the population that is within our city in order,” Adams said, later adding, “I cannot have a city with parents afraid to send their children to school or where children are sleeping on the streets.”

Adams, a former cop, spoke about the damage that is done when people are afraid to speak to the police.

— Kyle Harris

8:26 a.m. — What will Boebert say?

Rep. Boebert is expected to focus on a couple of issues during her questioning, such as trying to get Johnston to take responsibility for crimes that have occurred across the border in Aurora, according to a source with knowledge of her plan.

She, Evans and Crank have called on Gov. Polis to repeal so-called "sanctuary state laws." Her goal will be to try to get Johnston on the record on repeals. She will also question him about not repealing Denver immigration policies passed during former Mayor Mike Hancock's tenure.

And she's expected to challenge the playbook his administration developed for integrating migrants, something Johnston has touted. I imagine it will be a feisty exchange.

— Caitlyn kim

8:23 a.m. — The Democratic opening remarks, an emphasis on city sovereignty

In his opening remarks, Democratic Rep. Gerald Connolly, the ranking member of the committee, argues the committee’s investigation is about getting cities to conform to what he describes as the Trump administration’s radical immigration policies.

“Let's be clear, the state and local laws that Republicans have issue with today are in full compliance with federal law,” he said. “They do not obstruct ICE from carrying out its duty.”

You can learn more about some of Colorado's laws around immigration here.

Connolly argued local police are best focused on enforcing criminal laws instead of taking on a federal function.

He took a line you might hear from conservatives in other situations, arguing that states and cities should have sovereignty and independence from the federal government.

— Kyle Harris

8:21 a.m. — The mayors are sworn in. Mayor Eric Adams of New York will speak first. Both mayors and committee members will be limited to five minutes each.

The mayor swear in. March 5, 2025. Caitlyn Kim/CPR News

8:18 a.m. — In opening remarks, Republicans threaten federal funding over 'sanctuary' city policies

The Hearing on Oversight and Government Reform investigation into “sanctuary cities” has begun.

In his opening remarks, Republican Rep. James Comer, the committee’s chair, blames the immigration crisis on President Joe Biden, and said Congress should not allow a "single penny in federal funding" to go to these cities.

“The border crisis was not the result of climate change, a lack of resources or a failure to grant amnesty,” he said. “It was the result of the last administration's deliberate choice.”

Here’s how Comer defined sanctuary cities this week: “Sanctuary policies violate federal immigration law by protecting criminal aliens at the expense of the American people. Sanctuary cities and states refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts.”

The result, he said, is that cities are less safe and federal immigration police are put in danger, because cities won’t hold inmates on immigration detainers.

— Kyle Harris

8:14 a.m. — Not a packed room

I'm a little surprised that more lawmakers aren't in the room at the start of this hearing, given how much Republicans have spoken about it and the committee even made a trailer for it.

As the chair and ranking member give their opening remarks, there are still plenty of empty seats on both sides of the aisle, but more on the Democratic side than the Republican side.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a member of the committee, is expected to be up first in questioning.

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert takes her seat and gets ready as the Oversight hearing gavels in to question four democratic mayors. Caitlyn Kim/CPR News

Two other Colorado Republicans who don't sit on the committee — Reps. Gabe Evans, Jeff Crank and Jeff Hurd — both got waved on to ask questions of the mayors.

Most likely their questions will be directed at Denver Mayor Johnston.

— CPR reporter Caitlyn Kim

8:03 a.m. — We're officially gavelled in

You can watch live here.

7:58 a.m. — What we're seeing in the room

Staffers are bringing in lots of "floor charts," posters that lawmakers use to make their point. So expect to see a lot of those as lawmakers' questioning begins.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has arrived carrying her newborn daughter. She and Denver Rep. Diana DeGette greeted each other.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who is celebrating Ash Wednesday has arrived carrying her newborn daughter. Caitlyn Kim/CPR News

DeGette is not a member of the committee, but it looks like she's here to support Johnston. It was reported that Johnston asked DeGette and Sen. Michael Bennet for advice on testifying in front of Congress.

— CPR reporter Caitlyn Kim

7:48 a.m. — And yes, he's wearing the sheepskin jacket

Mayor Mike Johnston arrives at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 5, 2025. Caitlyn Kim/CPR News

7:46 a.m. — The mayor is in the building

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has arrived at the Capitol for the Oversight hearing on sanctuary city policies. He told CPR News he's feeling good. But that's before the expected grilling begins. GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is expected to be one of the first questioners on the Republican side and she has been incredibly critical of sanctuary city policies.

Johnston did not address a waiting throng of reporters. So far the only mayor to speak was New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

— CPR reporter Caitlyn Kim

7:31 a.m. — Back in Denver, people rallied for Denver's immigration policies

Yesterday, dozens of people gathered on the City and County Building steps to read a petition written to Mayor Mike Johnston ahead of his appearance in Washington. The document had garnered over 2,000 signatures.

"We are writing to show our support for welcoming policies as you are called to testify in Congress," Miriam Mata, an organizer with the Colorado Immigrants Rights Coalition read to the crowd. "Mayor Johnston, as you represent our city, know that Denverites will stand with you in defending our welcoming policies. We must not allow outside forces to turn our city into a pipeline for family separation."

American Friends Service Committee organizer Jennifer Piper said the whole city will be paying attention.

"We trust that our mayor will stand as strong as each one of you. And we'll be watching tomorrow, we'll be watching at our office, we'll be watching across Denver," Piper said. "We want the mayor to know we're with him and we want his voice to reflect our voice."

The document and rally carried a positive tone and backed the Johnston. But speakers made clear they were putting him on notice to avoid folding to pressure from President Trump's administration.

"Let me tell you right now: Folks that are in office, the name tag does not come with a backbone. The name tag does not mean that you're going to stand for the right thing when it actually matters," Tim Hernández, an activist and one-time state legislator, told the crowd. "I hope when it matters tomorrow on national television that we can be proud that we have a mayor in Denver who stood lockstep with us and with our immigrant communities."

A smaller group headed inside after the remarks were over to hand a copy of the petition to members of his staff. Johnston had already departed for D.C.

— Kevin Beaty

7 a.m. — So why is Mike Johnston in D.C. anyway?

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has summoned Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and mayors Michelle Wu of Boston, Brandon Johnson of Chicago and Eric Adams of New York to testify in an investigation into sanctuary jurisdictions.

The mayors will have five minutes each to testify about their cities’ immigration enforcement policies and otherwise will be grilled by the Republican-majority committee.

The committee hopes to make a case that these cities should lose federal grants. The committee could also recommend the Department of Justice investigate the cities for obstructing federal immigration enforcement.

The mayors will testify under oath, and if they fail to speak the truth or outright lie, that could be used as evidence in criminal or civil court cases.

— Kyle Harris