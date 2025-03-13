More than 50 seniors need help after explosion in Denver

Ten people were injured and at least 50 more were displaced by an explosion at Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus.

Denver Fire and first responders at the scene of an explosion at a retirement community near Quebec Street and Smith Way on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Dozens of residents were displaced from their homes after a construction crew dug into a power line at the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Campus Wednesday, apparently triggering an explosion and fire.

No one has died as a result of their injuries from the explosion, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner told Denverite on Thursday.

Denver Fire Department Capt. Luis Cedillo said 10 people were transported with injuries to various hospitals, but did not have an update on anyone’s identity or condition as of Thursday afternoon. Fire officials previously said eight people were transported, but that number grew on Wednesday.

Patti Hayford, the facility’s controller, said staff are most in need of personal wipes, Poise pads, and Depends to help keep residents comfortable as some remain in temporary housing and between 50 and 75 are still displaced.

“There is extensive damage to the building,” Cedillo said. “It has been boarded up and is secured so residents are not going back any time soon. If they are allowed, it would only be to gather and collect items.”

The Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Safety is investigating the incident, but spokesperson Tracy LeClair could not share further details. Officials have not disclosed the name of the construction company.

Eastern Star offers a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care, with at least 170 residences. The community sits on 19 acres, with numerous smaller “patio homes” surrounding a larger central facility. Parts of the central facility were built in 1931 and 2014.

The community is located just north of East Yale Avenue and South Quebec Street.