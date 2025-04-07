Summertime reservations for Casa Bonita are open, if you can brave the queue

Are you among the thousands waiting in line for a chance at a waterfall-side sopapilla?

A cliff diver does his thing during a press preview for Casa Bonita. May 26, 2023.

It’s open season for Casa Bonita summertime reservations — and the competition is fierce.

The Denver icon’s reservation portal opened at 9 a.m. on Monday for chances at a date between June 1 and Sept. 7.

But the scene awaiting fans once again resembled that of a Ticketmaster sale: When I hopped into the queue shortly after 10 a.m., more than 10,000 people were ahead of me. (Will Taylor Swict learn to cliff dive for the next tour?)

Everyone wants a piece of the gorilla.

Casa Bonita 2.0 made a big splash

The remodeled Casa Bonita soft opened in spring 2023 after being bought by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone in 2021.

James Beard Award-winning chef Dana Rodriguez revamped its infamous menu. Reservations have been consistently booked throughout its reopening.

While the new look and food have been a hit with customers, the revamp has also proved to be rocky for Casa Bonita’s workers. The extended “soft opening” period limited hours, and management changed pay structures and cut out tips.

The restaurant’s stunt performers and entertainers (think cliff divers and gorillas) unionized in November 2024.