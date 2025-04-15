Denver International Airport is increasing parking prices, but one lot is getting a discount

The airport will bring in $3 million more per month with higher rates.

The plows are out on snowy runways and parking lots as travelers make their way on foot to the east side of Jeppesen Terminal at Denver International Airport with temperatures dipping below minus 10 degrees Thursday morning, Dec. 12, 2022.

Parking fees at Denver International Airport will increase by up to 20 percent on May 14.

People using the garage, economy and shuttle lots all will pay higher rates, with the shuttle lot going from $8 to $10 a day.

Meanwhile, the airport’s premium parking service will get a slight price decrease. Premium parking allows travelers to reserve a spot in advance.

Here’s how much the new rates will be and how much they’re increasing

Garage parking: $35/day ($5 increase)

Economy lots: $20/day ($2 increase)

Pikes Peak lot: $10/day ($2 increase)

Longs Peak lot: $10/day ($2 increase)

61st and Peña lot: $6 for 12 hours or $8/day ($1 increase)

Short-term parking: $7/hour or $168/day (no change)

Premium lots: $45/day ($5 decrease)

What’s with the hike?

The rate increase is expected to generate more than $3 million in additional revenue per month.

Airport officials say that’s necessary because parking management and shuttle costs at DIA have increased by about 45 percent over the last three years.

The airport also is investing in new security and lighting, including a $7 million project to install about 200 new cameras in the parking lots.

DIA last increased parking rates in July 2022.