Denver leaders will retreat to Lookout Mountain mansion, drawing criticism about transparency

City leaders say the meeting outside Golden will give them space to tackle tough budget questions

The Denver City Council will trek to the top of Lookout Mountain on Friday to discuss the city’s gloomy 2026 budget in Golden’s Boettcher Mansion.

At the retreat, council members will try to reach a consensus on what big priorities the city should be funding. Afterward, Council President Amanda Sandoval will present the results to Mayor Mike Johnston as he drafts the 2026 budget.

Friday’s all-day conversation is likely going to be a tough one: The city is facing the threat of budget stagnation and cuts for years to come.

Residents have raised concerns about transparency.

The event is among the most important council meetings of the year, yet it will be hard for the public to attend.

While the meeting is open to the public by state law, the Boettcher Mansion is not accessible by public transportation. It is more than 18 miles from the City and County Building.

Lani Rush, who has been following the budget process, blasted City Council for picking a location that is relatively hard to reach. Rush is also troubled the meeting won’t be broadcast.

“You have chosen a venue that is accessible to the public in name only,” Rush said to council at Monday night’s meeting. “Please understand, the citizens of Denver expect the city council to comport itself with real, not performative, transparency.”

Council streams most meetings, but not this day-long session that shapes how Denver will spend taxpayer dollars.

“This retreat has not been televised or streamed before, but as with all City Council meetings, they have been open to the public,” said council spokesperson Robert Austin.

Though the meeting is open to everybody, there will be no opportunity for public comment.

“It’s a day of sausage-making and then the sausage is shared publicly and with the press when it’s all made,” Austin wrote. (Denverite will be attending the sausage making.)

In recent years, the budget retreat has taken place at the Denver Zoo, Four Mile Historic Park and Raices Brewery (with no booze, all in Denver.

Cyclists on the road up Lookout Mountain. Sept. 14, 2022. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The council, and some money, are leaving Denver for the day.

The Golden-based location will cost $750 to rent. The Lakewood business Biscuits and Berries will cater a continental breakfast and lunch for 65 people for $2,850.

“It's bizarre,” said small business champion Erika Righter, the founder of the Hope Tank Creative Event Center and a social justice consultant in Denver. “So much of what makes Denver appealing and vibrant are these small businesses that are hanging on by a thread, and those small opportunities can make or break a business.”

With high downtown vacancy rates and businesses regularly closing, Righter said she’s baffled that local tax dollars would not go to support the local economy.

Righter has advocated for the Denver government to contract with local businesses since Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration.

“There are people like myself and others who have basically begged to help make that shift for them as easy as possible, and there does not seem to be any will to do so,” she said.

Why meet outside the city of Denver?

Council President Amanda Sandoval picked the location because she wanted the council to get away from the city’s distractions.

“I was a council aide when it was held [atop Lookout Mountain] the last time,” Sandoval said. “All the council members just were so thankful that it was in such a pretty setting, and that when they did have breaks that they were able to go outside and get some fresh air and just be able to be in a beautiful place and peaceful setting.”

Despite leaving town, Sandoval says the day-long session is no vacation.

“I don't particularly care for the term retreat,” Sandoval said. “It makes it feel like it's a vacation. It really is a focused, all-day work session dedicated to ensuring that we serve the city as responsibly as possible and all come together as a body, forming consensus.”

The meeting will take place at 900 Colorow Road in Golden starting at 8:30 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.

City Council already has some goals for the budget:

Increase community safety

Empower communities

Address Denver's housing needs

Support workers and businesses

Prioritize climate response

Improve Denver’s infrastructure

Strengthen families, youth, and older adults

Build healthy communities

The lawmakers will try to come to a consensus on high-priority items at Friday’s retreat.

Sandoval will send the mayor the council’s goals and priorities after the retreat. Johnston will have until Sept. 15 to submit a draft budget to council.

Council will conduct budget hearings Sept. 22-27, where city agencies present their plans and answer questions.

On Oct. 9, the council will meet to discuss and create formal budget proposals. The lawmakers will send that to the mayor to include in his final budget.

The mayor will respond to the letter, outlining what he will accept, change or outright reject in his final budget. His response will be due Oct. 17. The mayor’s final budget must be submitted to the council by Oct. 20. The public will have a chance to weigh in on Oct. 27.

Council will have the chance to make final budget amendments on Nov. 3, and the full budget must be approved on Nov. 10.