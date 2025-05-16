16th Street Mall set to allow open alcohol consumption in some spots

And next week could bring news about the Mall’s potential new name.

One block of the 16th Street Mall, at Lawrence Street, is open again after years of construction. June 26, 2024.

Updated May 16, 2025 at 10:17 a.m.

There may be more spots to legally drink on the 16th Street Mall as it reopens this summer, according to Mayor Mike Johnston.

“There'll be new open consumption locations where you could sit and walk outside and sit on the patio and have a beer, or sit in the park and have a beer or a drink,” Johnston said in an interview with Colorado Public Radio's Ryan Warner this week.

The city could allow people to take beverages out of businesses and drink along Glenarm Place on either side of 16th Street. The city also could allow drinks in the common areas of the Denver Pavilions shopping mall, according to city records.

A map shows the proposed areas where people could consume takeout alcohol drinks near the 16th Street Mall. City and County of Denver

Businesses including Henry’s Tavern, Que Rico, West of Surrender, Paramount Theatre, 5280 Burger and Maggiano’s would be eligible to sell alcohol in two separate areas, though it’s unclear if any have expressed interest in participating yet. People would not be allowed to bring their own alcohol to drink.

The Upper Downtown Neighborhood Association came out in support of the proposal at a public comment hearing on Friday morning.

“We're just extremely excited about the prospect of having these open areas and supporting the restaurants and sitting outside in our beautiful summers, enjoying a beverage,” said association vice president Gil Vondrasek.

The proposal includes two separate consumption areas. One would be along Glenarm on the west side of 16th Street, while the other would be on the east side. Patrons would not be allowed to carry beverages between the two areas.

Drinking in the common areas would be allowed from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The city will accept written comments on the proposal through 5 p.m. Friday via [email protected]. The city Department of Excise and Licenses may then make revisions before the city attorney and the city's excise and licenses director sign off on creating the new consumption areas.

The idea of drinking in public is not new to Denver. The city already allows full-strength beer and wine in parks. The city's laws also allow for "common consumption" areas where patrons from different alcohol serving businesses can mingle and drink.

No news on new name

Johnston said the reopening of the 16th Street Mall later this month would bring new art and performances, but also “a whole set of fantastic new retailers that we've brought back to downtown."

“It will feel like the best of Denver,” he said. “You'll see a lot of your favorite neighborhood restaurants or bars or retail shops that will also be in downtown. And you'll find some brands you haven't seen before.” Johnston shouted out eateries Leven Deli and Olive & Finch for their downtown expansions.

One thing he wasn’t ready to talk about: the street’s new name. The city has been considering a renaming, with the most discussed option being to drop the word “mall” and leave it simply “16th Street.”

“We've done a lot of thinking about how to describe the new vision for the future of it, and we're going to do a big unveiling on Tuesday,” he said.

Editor’s note: This article was updated May 16, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. with additional information about the common consumption area.