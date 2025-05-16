Things to do in Denver this weekend, May 16-18

It’s farmers market season! The Colfax Marathon and AANHPI Heritage Month celebrations are also taking place this weekend.
Other happenings include a Downtown Littleton Spring BAZAAR, a Spring Beer Fest and two night markets.
Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Friday, May 16
Just for fun
*Civic Center Night Market and AAPI Culture Fest. Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., 5-10 p.m. Free.
Puppies and Popsicles for a Purpose. Colorado Puppy Rescue, 18741 Ponderosa Drive, Parker. 6-7:15 p.m. $20.
Kids and family
Little University: Movement Storytime. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
AA.NH/PI Game Day. Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library, 305 Milwaukee St., 2:30-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12.
Comedy and theater
LaughLocked. Rotating Tap Comedy at LandLocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood. 8-10 p.m. Free.
Art, culture, and media
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$29.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)
Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Foragers. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Eat and drink
*Live Music & Food Truck Fridays. BarBox at Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Suite 860, Littleton. 5-9 p.m. No cover.
Music and nightlife
*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave., 6-9 p.m. Free.
Nils Frahm. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 8 p.m. Prices vary.
Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.
Sports and fitness
*Colfax Marathon. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., 1-7 p.m. Free (watch), prices vary by race.
*Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 850 AM. 7:40 p.m. Prices vary.
Saturday, May 17
Just for fun
The Bookmobile at the Overland Grows Event. Table Public House, 2190 S. Platte River Drive. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Free.
*Downtown Littleton Spring BAZAAR. Reinke Brothers, 5663 S. Prince St., Littleton. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.
Spring Beer Fest. 3920 Tennyson St. Starting at noon. No cover.
AA.NH/PI Celebration. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 1-4:30 p.m. Free.
*Sun Valley’s Viaduct Night Market. Empower Field at Mile High Parking Lot B, 1525 Mile High Stadium Circle. 4-10 p.m. Free.
Kids and family
AA.NH/PI Game Day. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.
Japanese Origami. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. All ages.
Comedy and theater
Rotating Tap Comedy. Someplace Else Brewery, 6425 W. 52nd Ave., Arvada. 7-9 p.m. Free.
Makeshift Shakespeare. What If Theatre, 9060 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood. 8-9 p.m. $12-$20.
Art, culture, and media
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)
Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Foragers. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
Denver Fashion Week Opening Day: Bridal ‘25. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. 7 p.m. (doors close at 8 p.m., show starts at 9:30 p.m.). Starting at $73.87.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
International Donuts. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120.
Italian Regional Cooking: Rome. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132.
Music and nightlife
Groove Machine: Jazzy Spring Vibes. Eugene Field Branch Library, 810 S. University Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.
*Atliens/hol. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.
Sports and fitness
*Colfax Marathon. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (watch), prices vary by race.
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
Sound+Flow Sacred Saturday. Grow + Gather, 900 E. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10-11:15 a.m. Donation-based fee.
*Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.
*Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Sunday, May 18
Just for fun
*Downtown Littleton Spring BAZAAR. Reinke Brothers, 5663 S. Prince St., Littleton. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.
Comedy and theater
Brandt Tobler. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.
Anthony Crawford. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.
Kids and family
Teens Learn and Explore: Joyous Paws Therapy Dogs. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave., 1-2 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.
Art, culture, and media
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)
Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).
Denver Fashion Week: Youth + Mommy & Me Spring '25. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. 3 p.m. (doors close at 4 p.m., show starts at 5:30 p.m.). Starting at $69.07.
Eat and drink
*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.
*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
Springtime Tea & Mini Bouquet Making. Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $108.55.
Music and nightlife
*Purple Disco Machine. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5 p.m. Prices vary.
Sports and fitness
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
*Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 850 AM. 2:10 p.m. Prices vary.
Red Bull BC One Cypher & Camp USA – Denver. Livestream. 2:30 p.m. Free.