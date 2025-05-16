Things to do in Denver this weekend, May 16-18

Festivities for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month are in full swing around the city.

Runners head down 17th Avenue in the annual Colfax Marathon’s final leg, May 20, 2018. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite) kevinjbeaty; denverite; colorado; denver; north capitol hill; uptown; colfax marathon; running; race;

It’s farmers market season! The Colfax Marathon and AANHPI Heritage Month celebrations are also taking place this weekend.

Other happenings include a Downtown Littleton Spring BAZAAR, a Spring Beer Fest and two night markets.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, May 16

Just for fun

*Civic Center Night Market and AAPI Culture Fest. Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., 5-10 p.m. Free.

Puppies and Popsicles for a Purpose. Colorado Puppy Rescue, 18741 Ponderosa Drive, Parker. 6-7:15 p.m. $20.

Kids and family

Little University: Movement Storytime. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

AA.NH/PI Game Day. Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library, 305 Milwaukee St., 2:30-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12.

Comedy and theater

LaughLocked. Rotating Tap Comedy at LandLocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood. 8-10 p.m. Free.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$29.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Foragers. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*Live Music & Food Truck Fridays. BarBox at Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Suite 860, Littleton. 5-9 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave., 6-9 p.m. Free.

Nils Frahm. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*Colfax Marathon. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., 1-7 p.m. Free (watch), prices vary by race.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 850 AM. 7:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, May 17

Just for fun

The Bookmobile at the Overland Grows Event. Table Public House, 2190 S. Platte River Drive. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Free.

*Downtown Littleton Spring BAZAAR. Reinke Brothers, 5663 S. Prince St., Littleton. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Spring Beer Fest. 3920 Tennyson St. Starting at noon. No cover.

AA.NH/PI Celebration. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 1-4:30 p.m. Free.

*Sun Valley’s Viaduct Night Market. Empower Field at Mile High Parking Lot B, 1525 Mile High Stadium Circle. 4-10 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

AA.NH/PI Game Day. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Japanese Origami. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Rotating Tap Comedy. Someplace Else Brewery, 6425 W. 52nd Ave., Arvada. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Makeshift Shakespeare. What If Theatre, 9060 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood. 8-9 p.m. $12-$20.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Foragers. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Denver Fashion Week Opening Day: Bridal ‘25. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. 7 p.m. (doors close at 8 p.m., show starts at 9:30 p.m.). Starting at $73.87.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

International Donuts. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120.

Italian Regional Cooking: Rome. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132.

Music and nightlife

Groove Machine: Jazzy Spring Vibes. Eugene Field Branch Library, 810 S. University Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Atliens/hol. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*Colfax Marathon. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (watch), prices vary by race.

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Sound+Flow Sacred Saturday. Grow + Gather, 900 E. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10-11:15 a.m. Donation-based fee.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, May 18

Just for fun

*Downtown Littleton Spring BAZAAR. Reinke Brothers, 5663 S. Prince St., Littleton. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Comedy and theater

Brandt Tobler. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Anthony Crawford. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Kids and family

Teens Learn and Explore: Joyous Paws Therapy Dogs. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave., 1-2 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Denver Fashion Week: Youth + Mommy & Me Spring '25. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. 3 p.m. (doors close at 4 p.m., show starts at 5:30 p.m.). Starting at $69.07.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Springtime Tea & Mini Bouquet Making. Local Jones, 249 Columbine St., 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $108.55.

Music and nightlife

*Purple Disco Machine. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 850 AM. 2:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Red Bull BC One Cypher & Camp USA – Denver. Livestream. 2:30 p.m. Free.