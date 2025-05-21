Pickleball is actually coming to the Colfax gravel pit

Want to build and operate a downtown Denver pickleball court for the next five years? Now’s your chance.

The city of Denver is searching for someone to build and run pickleball courts on the vacant, rock-filled lot at the corner of Colfax Avenue and Broadway, next to RTD’s Civic Center Station.

“The sole purpose of this solicitation is for an Operator to install, operate and maintain outdoor pickleball courts and provide high-quality programs and services to members and the general public, including but not limited to residents, visitors and the Downtown workforce,” the city wrote in a request for proposals.

The city would provide the pickleball operator the land — also known unofficially as the Wu-Tang Commemorative Gravel Pit — with basic improvements. The operator would plan, design, engineer and install the courts and maintain them safely.

The contract is for five years, and there is a one-year renewal option.

“Now is the time for creative investment and public-private partnerships that embody the spirit of Downtown Denver as the epicenter of economic activity, culture, athletics and the place where community is celebrated, and everyone belongs,” the city wrote in the RFP.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports, and courts are relatively inexpensive to build..

Unlike many pickleball courts, this one would have an on-site manager, likely from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The courts would be built at one of the busiest — and noisiest — intersections in the city. But because pickleball is also notoriously noisy, the city is asking the future court manager to keep the volume under control.

“Investing in pickleball is a smart, scalable way to meet the evolving needs of residents and promote civic well-being,” the city request states.