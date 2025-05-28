Outside Festival is back. Here’s what you need to know

Catch Khruangbin and Lord Huron, meet Mr. Free Solo and learn about the “barefoot movement,” all in one weekend.

A view of the Outside Festival stage in 2024.

Outside Festival returns this weekend, promising to bring a critical mass of your outdoorsiest friends to Civic Center Park in downtown Denver this Saturday and Sunday.

But you don’t have to be a co-op member to enjoy what’s on offer. Here’s what to expect.

Who’s playing it?

Khruangbin headlines Outside Festival on Saturday night, with performances earlier from groups like electropop duo Sylvan Esso and Denver’s own Brothers of Bass.

Lord Huron tops the lineup on Sunday, preceded by sets from Tramped By Turtles, Waxahatchee and more.

Musical acts start at 1 p.m. and wrap by 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

What else is there to do?

Festival-goers will have an abundance of indoor options to take a break from the warm temps (expect highs in the low 80s).

Feature-length and short films will be screened at the central library both days. And there will be dozens of talks at the Denver Art Museum with folks like Alex Honnold (Mr. Free Solo) and David Blaine (the magician), among dozens of other professional athletes, daredevils and outdoor thought leaders.

More conversations and sessions will pop up in Civic Center at the Health and Wellness Stage and something called the Outside Ultimate Basecamp. Think yoga classes, bike repair clinics and the “Barefoot Movement from the Ground Up.”

Are tickets still available?

Yep! Single-day and two-day passes at both the general admission and VIP tiers remain. Also: Kids 12 and under get in free.

Passes start from $87 per day with fees, or $160 for the weekend. High school and college students can get a two-day pass for $108.

How do I get there?

There’s no parking at the festival, so rideshare, public transportation and your own feet or wheels are highly advised.

Box office and will-call will be located at the corner of Colfax and Broadway, at the northeast corner of Civic Center Park. It will open at noon each day (an hour before gates open), and also Friday from noon to 8 p.m.

The main entrance gate is on the east side of the park between Colfax and 14th. VIPs have their own entry point at Colfax and Bannock.

Do I have to pack everything into a moderately sized zip-lock bag?

Yeah, it’s one of those. Smaller fanny packs and, of course, empty water bladders are allowed too. Here’s the full bag policy.