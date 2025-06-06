Things to do in Denver this weekend, June 6-8

We’re in the thick of summer festival season.

It rained over the Denver Chalk Art Festival at Larimer Square, June 1, 2019.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Denver sure loves summer festivals. This week, there’s a music festival called Indiewood Street Festival in Englewood, the Denver Chalk Art Festival in the Golden Triangle Creative District and a Denver Greek Festival at Assumption of Theotokos.

Comedian and actor David Koechner is performing at Denver Improv on Friday.

Arvada also has several events this weekend, including Summerfest and the Arvada Powwow, an art and business festival celebrating Indigenous cultures.

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday-Sunday: Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show. Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 W. Lower Gold Camp Road, Colorado Springs. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Friday and Saturday), 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Sunday). Free (children 12 and uner), $5 (one-day ticket), $8 (multiple days).

Saturday: Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival. Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. Starting at 12:30 p.m. $75.

Friday, June 6

Just for fun

Denver Greek Festival. Assumption of Theotokos - Greek Orthodox Metropolis Cathedral of Denver, 4610 East Alameda Ave. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $3 (seniors ages 65 and older), $5 (guests ages 13 and older).

Pitch-a-Friend. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 7 p.m. Free. Must register in advance to pitch.

Kids and family

Little University: Breakdance. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

*Big Wheels: Meet a Firetruck. Denver Public Library at James N. Manley Park, 400 Josephine St. 11-11:30 a.m. Free. All ages.

Summer of Adventure Kick Off Party. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 3-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 18 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Jessie “Jetski” Johnson. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $23-$28.

& Juliet. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. $47.20-$147.50.

David Koechner. Denver Improv, 8246 Northfield Blvd., Unit 1400. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Prices vary.

Janelle James. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:30 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$29.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

Eyes On: Susan Wick. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Foragers. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

First Fridays. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

Eat and drink

Copper Kettle’s 14th Anniversary Party. 1338 S. Valentina St., Unit 100. 2-10 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens: Joel Ansett. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave., 6-9 p.m. Free.

*Devotchka with Circling Girl. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section).

*Goose. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Quinn XCII. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or 9News, or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, June 7

Just for fun

“Non-Corporate” Pride Market. 3899 Jackson St., Building 4. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Tangerine Sky Market. Arvada Marketplace, 7490 W. 52nd Ave., Arvada. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*Brighton Summerfest. Carmichael Park, 590 E. Southern St., Brighton. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

*Denver Chalk Art Festival. Golden Triangle Creative District, 12th and Bannock. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.

Arvada Powwow. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.

*Arvada Summerfest. Ralston Park Addition, 11200 W. 64th Ave., Arvada. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

*2nd Annual Pride Party. Denver Central Market lot, 2631 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Denver Museum Shop Market. Clyfford Still Museum Outdoor Forecourt, 1250 Bannock St. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (admission to market).

World Oddities Expo. National Western Complex, 4654 Humboldt St. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Prices vary.

Denver Greek Festival. Assumption of Theotokos - Greek Orthodox Metropolis Cathedral of Denver, 4610 East Alameda Ave. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $3 (seniors ages 65 and older), $5 (guests ages 13 and older).

*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

*Rendezvous Gala. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 5-10 p.m. $166.

Kids and family

*Outdoor Drag Storytime with LeeLee James. Smiley Branch Library, 4501 W. 46th Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Family Game Day. Westwood Branch Library, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages.

Celebrate 50 Years of Mission Viejo Library. Mission Viejo Library, 15324 E. Hampden Ave. 2-5 p.m. Free.

Comedy and theater

& Juliet. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $47.20-$153.50.

Chris Distefano. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

Jessie “Jetski” Johnson. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $23-$28.

*Wallace & Gromit a Grand Day Out with Boulder Philharmonic with Dr. Shawn Trenell O'Neal. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6:45 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section).

Janelle James. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

*Blue Grass, Green Skies Exhibition Opening Day. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Free (members, children ages 2 and under), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older and military members), $16 (adults).

*Pride Sidewalk Art. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

Out There Art Fest 2025. 888 E. 50th Ave. 2-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Belgian Import Festival. Bruz Beers,1675 W. 67th Ave, Unit 100. Noon-3 p.m. $60.

Copper Kettle’s 14th Anniversary Party. 1338 S. Valentina St., Unit 100. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Party Luau Pig Roast. Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada. 4-10 p.m. $30-$45. Advanced registration recommended.

Music and nightlife

*Indiewood Street Festival. Along South Acoma Street and West Hampden Avenue near South Broadway in Englewood. 1-7 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $9.23 (kids ages 4-12), $19.53 (Englewood residents and Swallow Hill members), $24.68 (general admission).

*Big Head Todd and The Mosters. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Concert on the Green - That Eighties Band. South Green, 2900 Syracuse St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Foam Wonderland. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Starting at $77.19.

*Goose. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Danceportation. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 10:30 p.m. $85.50.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Yoga on the Rocks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

*Denver Onyx (women’s rugby) vs. TC Gemini. Infinity Park, 4599 E. Tennessee Ave., Glendale. 1 p.m. Prices vary. (Read more about the Denver Onyx and how the team landed in Colorado here.)

*Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 7:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, June 8

Just for fun

*2nd Annual Indian Festival. Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Denver Greek Festival. Assumption of Theotokos - Greek Orthodox Metropolis Cathedral of Denver, 4610 East Alameda Ave. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $3 (seniors ages 65 and older), $5 (guests ages 13 and older).

World Oddities Expo. National Western Complex, 4654 Humboldt St. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Comedy and theater

& Juliet. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $47.20-$153.50.

Drew Dunn. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $20-$30.

Jay Jurden. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $20-$25.

Kids and family

Teens Learn and Explore: Stories of Pride--A Queer Film Making Intensive. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. Noon-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

What We’ve Been Up To: Landscape. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

Copper Kettle’s 14th Anniversary Party. 1338 S. Valentina St., Unit 100. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Big Head Todd and The Monsters. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Outdoor Fitness Series. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 10-11 a.m. $15.

*Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.